Road Closure Route 259 Coal Pit Road - Fairfield Township

PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of a section of Route 259 (Coal Pit Road) located in Fairfield Township in Westmoreland County. The closure is located between Route 1067 (Loughner Road) and Route 1015 (Hamill School Road). The closure will begin on Tuesday, November 2 at 7am and will continue until Tuesday, November 24 at 3 pm.

The closure will be in place until crews can replace the 36” corrugated metal pipe with a reinforced concrete pipe and end wall. A marked detour will be in place using Route 1019 (Marietta Road), Route 1017 (Wilpen Road, Route 711 and Route 1013 (Knupps Hill Road).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

