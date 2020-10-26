Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 928 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,407 in the last 365 days.

Road Closure Route 259 Coal Pit Road - Fairfield Township

PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of a section of Route 259 (Coal Pit Road) located in Fairfield Township in Westmoreland County. The closure is located between Route 1067 (Loughner Road) and Route 1015 (Hamill School Road). The closure will begin on Tuesday, November 2 at 7am and will continue until Tuesday, November 24 at 3 pm.

The closure will be in place until crews can replace the 36” corrugated metal pipe with a reinforced concrete pipe and end wall. A marked detour will be in place using Route 1019 (Marietta Road), Route 1017 (Wilpen Road, Route 711 and Route 1013 (Knupps Hill Road).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

###

You just read:

Road Closure Route 259 Coal Pit Road - Fairfield Township

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.