Cape May County, NJ chooses Endurablend for their City of Wildwood streetscape
Cape May County, New Jersey chooses Endurablend for its innovative streetscape design in the City of Wildwood. Wildwood is a popular seaside resort.WILDWOOD, NJ, USA, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cape May County, New Jersey chooses Endurablend for its innovative streetscape design in the City of Wildwood. Wildwood is a popular seaside resort. Endurablend was chosen because of its decorative capabilities in colors and custom designs. Additionally, Cape May County Public Works was more impressed with Endurablend's ability to hold up to traffic and extreme weather conditions.
Endurablend is an "Ultra-Thin" (1/8") surface treatment for asphalt and concrete pavements, consisting of a specially formulated polymer modified cement that is spray applied to your surface. Stencils can be used to create patterns for decorative or safety applications. Endurablend is designed to provide you with an extremely durable colored surface treatment that will seal and protect the surface from salts, de-icing materials, oils, and most chemicals, thus extending the life of the pavement.
About Endurablend:
Pavement Surface Coatings LLC is the manufacturer of Endurablend. Endurablend polymer modified cement was developed initially as a thin (1/8 to 3/16 inch) overlay for both asphalt and concrete. Historically, polymer-modified cement has not performed well in thin applications and experienced severe cracking and delamination. Recent developments in polymers and cement additives enabled us to produce a unique material that is flexible and durable, has excellent bond strength to asphalt and concrete, and is thermally compatible with both substrates. Endurablend also can hold large aggregate without separation, making it an ideal material for pavement preservation as well as decorative and safety applications.
