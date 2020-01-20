The baseball tribute in Hoboken NJ Hoboken, NJ Green Bike Lanes Hoboken, NJ Green Bike Lanes

PLAY BALL! Endurablend Hits a Grand Slam on Hoboken’s Washington Street

This intersection marks the exact location of the baseball infield." — Mike Plath

HOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the intersection of Washington Street and11th Street, PLAY BALL! Endurablend Hits a Grand Slam on Hoboken’s Washington Street. This intersection marks the exact location of the baseball infield.The City of Hoboken also chose to use our Endurablend polymer cement micro-surfacing treatment to help in the revitalization of Washington Street in the center of downtown Hoboken. Endurablend was used for the green-colored bike lanes to help delineate the dedicated lane to the motorist and to improve safety for the bicyclist. The bus stops were treated with a red Endurablend to help designate the bus stop. Both applications used a hexagon pattern to help minimize rainwater on the surface to improve safety.Endurablend was chosen because of its proven track record of durability, vibrant colors, versatility in design options and ease of maintenance in this heavily traveled urban environment. Endurablend will seal and protect the pavement surface from salts, oils and UV degradation.



