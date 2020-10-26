Game and Fish recognized for writing, publication excellence

Wyoming Wildlife magazine recently received accolades

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department and its flagship publication, Wyoming Wildlife magazine, recently received accolades for excellence in writing, publication production and design. Game and Fish writers, photographers and designers were acknowledged with awards from the Association for Conservation Information (ACI) and the International Regional Magazine Association (IRMA). The Wyoming Wildlife magazine took home five writing awards:

“Father of the elk,” by Christina Schmidt, Sheridan region information and education specialist won second place in the destination, historical, cultural article category from ACI.

“Just keep swimming,” by Nick Scribner, fish passage biologist and Christina Schmidt, Sheridan region information and education specialist, snagged a third place for a fisheries article from ACI as well a Bronze Award from IRMA in the Nature and Environment in the small publications category.

in the Nature and Environment in the small publications category. “Rappelling for rosy,” by Robin Kepple, Laramie region information and education specialist, with photos by Mark Gocke, Jackson region public information specialist earned a third place for a wildlife article from ACI.

The monthly “In the field” column won a Bronze Award in the Department category from IRMA with entered pieces from Sara DiRienzo, public information officer; Rene Schell, Lander region information and education specialist; and Tara Hodges, Cody region information and education specialist.

Game and Fish’s Justin Joiner, communications and outreach supervisor in Cheyenne, won three ACI awards for publications layout and advertising:

Second place one-time publication — Wyoming Game and Fish Department strategic plan layout

Second place advertising/display — AIS regulations ad

Third place advertising/display — Wyoming Outdoor Expo newspaper ad

