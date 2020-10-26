Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 918 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,398 in the last 365 days.

Game and Fish recognized for writing, publication excellence

Wyoming Wildlife magazine recently received accolades

10/26/2020 8:53:48 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department and its flagship publication, Wyoming Wildlife magazine, recently received accolades for excellence in writing, publication production and design. Game and Fish writers, photographers and designers were acknowledged with awards from the Association for Conservation Information (ACI) and the International Regional Magazine Association (IRMA). The Wyoming Wildlife magazine took home five writing awards:

  • “Father of the elk,” by Christina Schmidt, Sheridan region information and education specialist won second place in the destination, historical, cultural article category from ACI. 
  • “Just keep swimming,” by Nick Scribner, fish passage biologist and Christina Schmidt, Sheridan region information and education specialist, snagged a third place for a fisheries article from ACI as well a Bronze Award from IRMA in the Nature and Environment in the small publications category. 
  • “Rappelling for rosy,” by Robin Kepple, Laramie region information and education specialist, with photos by Mark Gocke, Jackson region public information specialist earned a third place for a wildlife article from ACI.
  • The monthly “In the field” column won a Bronze Award in the Department category from IRMA with entered pieces from Sara DiRienzo, public information officer; Rene Schell, Lander region information and education specialist; and Tara Hodges, Cody region information and education specialist.
Game and Fish’s Justin Joiner, communications and outreach supervisor in Cheyenne, won three ACI awards for publications layout and advertising:
  • Second place one-time publication — Wyoming Game and Fish Department strategic plan layout
  • Second place advertising/display — AIS regulations ad
  • Third place advertising/display — Wyoming Outdoor Expo newspaper ad
To read and see more work from these, and other award-winning writers and photographers, subscribe to Wyoming Wildlife magazine.

(Sara DiRienzo (307-777-4540))

- WGFD -

You just read:

Game and Fish recognized for writing, publication excellence

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.