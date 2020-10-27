Mailing List Website has useful leads to offer clients targeting the Uber drivers market. Makes Driver Recruitment Easy
There is a large and thriving market of products and services centered around the driver for hire, whether for cars, trucks, or larger vehicles.LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is here to help businesses and services aimed at professional drivers new opportunities to enlarge their customer base. Clients have the chance to approach companies if they like with business postal mailing lists that can open up avenues to B2B business opportunities.
For companies that want to offer products or services directly to customers, consumer postal mailing lists are also accessible for those businesses that benefit from a face-to-face marketing strategy. Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has both the B2B and direct-to-consumer databases to help any business raise consumer or business awareness about their products or services.
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing Is Here For You
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is completely American owned and operated. The business started as the dream of a disabled veteran. When the duty of serving the nation was complete, the next step was to help the nation's business community. The company grew from that commitment. The business now has a staff with over 50 years of combined industry experience in the marketing sector.
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is dedicated to helping businesses to grow by seeing which markets benefit most from a product or service and ensuring that the suppliers and buyers can come together. The company got its start before the widespread practice of digital marketing techniques. It learned valuable lessons about data acquisition, management, and analytics from the direct mail industry. This laid out the foundation for critical marketing strategies that would transition quickly and naturally into a digital marketing environment as those platforms matured.
Today, Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has enlarged both the scope and scale of its services. What started as a business serving only Las Vegas, Nevada, has grown to cover the entire United States, including Hawaii and Alaska. As a continent, North America is now covered with access to the Mexican market, for example. The company even offers international marketing coverage, so businesses targeting countries across the Atlantic, like France, are also available.
The Uber Drivers Market
The "crowdsource" business model is recent but has taken the world by storm. Rather than follow a traditional business model of forming a company that hires employees and standardizes work equipment and practices, "crowdsourcing" calls on anyone willing to sign onto a service to become a private service provider. In the hospitality industry, with services like Airbnb, this has meant property owners offering their own homes and apartments as hotel rooms. In driving, services like Uber let private drivers become taxi drivers without subjecting themselves to the traditional taxi system's rigorous requirements in most cities and states.
This has created a whole new class of professional drivers that often put in the same work and hours as taxi drivers without the same labor-related restrictions. In other words, the barrier of entry for becoming a professional driver conveying passengers got much lower, resulting in a significant "crush" of new professional drivers that have many of the same needs as the smaller, established professional drivers under older business models like taxi driving.
More Marketing Possibilities
In general, drivers have many specific needs, such as refueling on gasoline, requiring snacks or drinks to eat on the road, or even just cleaning products to keep seats looking clean and safe for others to use, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even services like washing vehicles themselves become more important as vehicles are used on a professional basis.
For traditional taxi companies and other professional driving organizations, reaching the company itself yields access to potentially reaching the drivers that need these products and services. However, with a business like Uber or other crowdsource driving solutions, reaching out to the individual drivers can be much harder as they are not centrally located or expected to report to one building.
We Can Connect You
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has databases with access to Uber drivers and other ride-sharing services. This means that if you want to sell or transact for:
• Vehicle-related credit cards
• Gas cards
• Aftermarket auto warranties
• Auto insurance
• Driver recruitment
You can now access a list of professional drivers from all over the country who require these products and services but aren't represented or catered to by larger, traditional professional driving organizations. These lists can be further categorized according to your needs, whether that's geographical, such as a specific state or even postal code, or demographically if you're trying to reach only male drivers or drivers with interest in firearms. Our databases are large, comprehensive, and current, so you're not getting contact details of retired or deceased customers no longer relevant to your interests.
Even if you don't have any experience in direct mail marketing, we can help. We offer turnkey direct mail solutions that take you through every step of the direct mail process, from concept to production to distribution. This eliminates both time and the need to vet and verify different services, such as graphic designers for the mailer and printers, to create direct mail materials. If you need to reach out to these drivers through other means, such as email or even SMS/Text messaging, we have the contact details you want based on the marketing needs you've laid out for yourself.
If you're ready to expand your product or service and reach a whole new range of professional drivers, contact Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing. We can get you the data you need to plan your marketing strategy and then reach the customers you're looking for. When you work with us, you're supporting an American company owned and operated by a disabled veteran.
