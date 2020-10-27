CTEK Builder Ludwin Converting 1936 Ford Sedan Into Overland 4-Wheel Drive

Builder Jason Ludwin, of Rodz by Ludwin, works on his 1936 Ford Sedan. Ludwin is converting the sedan into an overland-style 4-wheel drive vehicle. A rendering shows what Jason Ludwin's 1936 Ford Sedan build will look like when he's finished. Ludwin is competing in the Builder Challenge powered by CTEK. Six of the nation's top auto builders are competing in the 2020 Builder Challenge powered by CTEK.

Jason Ludwin of Rodz By Ludwin re-imagined a 1936 Ford Sedan into an overland 4-wheel drive vehicle for the Builder Challenge powered by CTEK.

FORT JOHNSON, NEW YORK, USA, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Ludwin’s 1936 Ford Sedan might be nearly 85 years old, but the vehicle’s classic shape is timeless.

“I really do like the body lines of this car. There’s a thickness and art deco form to it,” said Ludwin, who is participating in the 2020 virtual Builder Challenge powered by CTEK.

Ludwin owns Rodz By Ludwin, and specializes in building out-of-the-box vehicles. “I work a regular day job, so I work in my shop on nights and weekends,” he said. “It’s relaxing for me. I look forward to coming home and being in the shop.”

Ludwin has been “building and monkeying around with dirtbikes and ATVs” since childhood. “My first car build was when I was 16 or 17. I’ve always been mechanical, and I like to draw and paint. Building is sort of an artistic thing. I like to repurpose and make something different out of something else,” he said.

His 1936 Ford Sedan fits that mold. “It’s a two-door sedan car, which I have converted to a 4-wheel drive, overland style car.”

Ludwin said the sedan was a “barn find” he discovered. “I’m constantly looking. I like things from that 1920s, 30s, 40s era.”

The problem, said Ludwin, is finding cars that aren’t “total rot boxes.”

“It’s a challenge finding things that are solid and not rusted out. Everything I look at has been in the salt and is 80-plus years old. A lot of times, they’re uncommon cars, so you find yourself manufacturing body and patch panels,” he explained.

“I built 4-wheel drive trucks for a long time when I was younger, and I love the idea of an off-the-grid type vehicle,” said Ludwin.

He lives on the outskirts of the Adirondacks in rural New York and said he was excited to “take a 1930s car and make it look like it’s supposed to be a 4-wheel drive vehicle.”

In the past, Ludwin’s builds have been “built on the fly.”

“I wouldn’t have a completed vision in my head, I’d just look at a car and think, ‘Oh, I’d like to see the front jacked up,’ so I’d do that,” he said. “I would build one a year for myself and then sell them to help build the next one.”

His building went to the next level in 2019 when he entered a 1936 Chevy pickup in the builder competition at the Syracuse Nationals Car Show. The show, which attracts more than 5,000 vehicles, is a major event in New York.

“For the first time, I was allowed to ask for sponsorship. I had no idea how to even do that,” he admitted. However, he connected with Ridler Wheels and The Wheel Group, of California, and was asked to exhibit his truck in their SEMA 2019 booth.

“It was the first time ever in my life being at SEMA. I never even thought I’d be at a point where I’d have a build there,” said Ludwin. “I had my 1936 Chevy pickup surrounded by brand new or nearly new vehicles. It was nice to be able to show today’s technology in a vehicle that’s 80 years old and to do it with a little style.”

After the 2019 show, Ludwin was asked to create a build for 2020, which lead him to his 1936 Ford Sedan. After the in-person SEMA show was canceled for 2020, Ludwin discovered the luxury of extra time.

“My rendering changed. I have time to do full paint and get away from the old patina look. With a full year until SEMA 2021, I thought I might as well paint it and take it to the next level.”

He also plans to do more metal fabrication on the body and build a roof rack for a full-size spare.

Because his sedan was built in an overland style, Ludwin added a dual-battery system and relies on his CTEK charger.

“I like the smart technology of it. The CTEK charger knows when the battery is charged and can switch to maintenance mode,” said Ludwin. “I’ll be mounting the charger to the vehicle to help with the dual battery system. I like that you can install the charger right in your vehicle and just be able to plug it in. It really is a cool piece of equipment.”

“I have an older vehicle, but it’s been completely wrapped in new technology,” he said.

In CTEK’s Builder Challenge, Ludwin will showcase his 1936 Ford Sedan on social media alongside other CTEK sponsored builds. Fans will have a chance to view and vote for their favorites at https://smartercharger.com/pages/ctek-sema-360 with the winning builder receiving a CTEK prize package. One lucky voter, drawn at random, will also receive a CTEK prize. Voting will be open Nov. 2-6. For more information, visit facebook.com/ctekbatterychargers or https://www.instagram.com/ctekchargers/

ABOUT JASON LUDWIN

* Jason Ludwin, owner of Rodz By Ludwin, is a CTEK-supported car builder based in Fort Johnson, NY. He exhibited a build at SEMA for the first time in 2019. For more information on Ludwin’s builds, visit him on Instagram at @rodzbyludwin or visit www.rodzbyludwin.com.

ABOUT CTEK, INC.

* CTEK is a leading global brand in the care and maintenance of vehicle batteries. CTEK's unparalleled knowledge and continuous investment in innovation means they push the boundaries of research and development to bring new and unique battery charging technologies to the global market.

* CTEK offers the market high-quality, reliable chargers and accessories that are effective, easy to use (plug and play) and, most importantly, safe (for the user, the vehicle electronics, the battery, and the charger).

* With products and solutions for 6, 12 & 24 volt lead-acid & lithium (12 V LiFePO4) as well as Electrical Vehicle batteries, CTEK products are designed and tested to deliver maximum performance for all battery charging needs.

* CTEK sells over one million battery chargers each year across the globe and regularly tops the chart in independent battery charger tests.

* For more information, visit ctek.com.