Forcer.ly App Makes a Splash at The Club Malibu 27
Creators Madi Filipowicz and Ashley Wicka at The Club Malibu 27 sponsored by Forcer.ly. Photo Credit Matt Sargent
The innovative new social sharing app Forcer.ly is leading the charge in creator owned data and imaginative partnerships.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As social media dominates life in Pandemic 2020, one social sharing platform moves the needle by putting creators in control. Forcer.ly is the next platform you need to be on for four very simple reasons: creator-owned data, revenue sharing, unparalleled creator partnership opportunities, and commitment to the community resulting in the Forcer.ly advantage.
Unlike other social media sharing platforms that operate off of a End-User License Agreement (EULA) that gives the platform control over the data that you provide and create Forcer.ly's EULA keeps the ownership of creator content in the hands of the creator, not the app. Ownership puts creators and users of Forcer.ly in the driver's seat. Ownership is everything. You create it, you control it, you own it.
Why do you want to own your data and content? It comes down to dollars. In the age of the Influencer, social media is not just a way to connect with friends and family. It has become a legitimate business model for Influencer's with high follower counts and engagement rates to post content on a social sharing platform and get paid for that post by an outside company. That's where the difference with Forcer.ly lies. All creators and users on the Forcer.ly social sharing platform have the opportunity to get paid through revenue sharing directly through the app, meaning posts equal dollars. You don't have to have a million-plus followers to start earning income by using Forcer.ly this puts creators and users back in control. Perhaps as a new creator just starting out, you don't have access to the kind of locations and amenities needed to make an immediate impact like those Influencers living the good life through photos and videos? With Forcer.ly, you do.
Forcer.ly has a number of different creator opportunities and partnerships for their users to build that revenue sharing business, including their Forcer.ly Ambassador program, Emerging Creator Program, and partnership with The Club Malibu 27.
The Club Malibu 27 is a creator's dream come true. It's a private destination club in the heart of Malibu, California. The secluded location offers five private Casitas that can host from 4-8 overnight guests for an exclusive beachside getaway. The property boasts scenic views and outdoor entertainment. Newly renovated and decorated by designer Winter Draghici Club Malibu 27 has already hosted high caliber names across numerous platforms from TikTok, Snap Chat, Instagram to YouTube. These creators include: Gianina Paolantonio, Nick Bencivengo, Oliver Muhl, Tyler Ashton, Cyprien Boustiha, Cole Allison, Caden Outlaw, Bryce Mckenzie, Ashley Wicka, and Madi Filipowicz. These stays are available exclusively to Forcer.ly users and creators through their Emerging Creator program. Coupling brand opportunities with Far Out Toys, Chrysler, Niice Face, Suja, MotorPro Media, Z Star Digital Agency, ConnectHER Media Group and many others with both LA-based and out of state creators leveling the playing field with access to experiences an emerging creator can only imagine in their wildest dreams.
An asset to the community, Forcer.ly is a supporter of The Club Malibu 27's commitment to the community; they are dedicated partners in creating a better world for all through their "Caring Casitas" Program. The Caring Casitas program hosts children for 1-2 nights stay with their families for a break at the beach from trials they face either in the judicial system or due to family illness. Caring Casitas provides meals, accommodations, and access to the Malibu coastline. There is never any charge to visiting families to give them time to unwind, enjoy the beach, and just be together free from the stresses of daily life. The partnership with URTFC.org rounds out Forcer.ly's charitable focus. URTFC is a nationwide inclusive movement designed to elevate an individual's self-worth through their mission of education and commitment to change through Influencer partnerships and social media challenges. URTFC's first initiative, the #inequality challenge, reached more than 50 million imprints in its first week resulting in heightened awareness for the ills that trouble the world.
