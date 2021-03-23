WE Drive-Ins Poised to Make a Positive Impact With The Enhanced WE Experience Pack
EINPresswire.com/ -- WE Drive-Ins is both saddened and moved to action by the recent hate crimes committed against Asian Americans. The divisions among all Americans and hate directed towards Asian Americans disheartens this Asian American family-owned business. As one of WE Drive-Ins' core missions is to give back to the community, they are making a positive impact by electing to donate the entire $30 received from their enhanced WE Experience Packs to #HateIsAVirus and the Council for Urban Professionals during the week of 3/24/21 through 3/28/21. Attendees can raise more than $12,000 simply by coming to the movies at WE Drive-Ins and enjoying the enhanced WE Experience Pack.
WE Drive-Ins will be screening both Boogie and Judas and the Black Messiah during the week of 3/22/2021. To facilitate the conversation and touch upon how we can all make a difference, WE Drive-Ins is planning to have briefly featured speakers and/or multimedia shorts to provide meaningful information and action-based tips to the audiences and community.
Links to purchase tickets with 0% commission for the week of 3/24/21 - 3/28/21:
Purchase tickets to Boogie: https://feverup.com/m/96890?ref=9134
Purchase tickets to Judas and the Black Messiah: https://feverup.com/m/96698?ref=9134
About #HATEISAVIRUS
Hate Is A Virus started as a grassroots movement to address racism and xenophobia against Asian Americans (AAPI) fueled by COVID-19. Since launching in April 2020, the organization has expanded to mobilize the AAPI community in standing for various social justice issues and communities through awareness, education, and action-oriented programs. For More information or to donate please visit: hateisavirus.org
About the Council for Urban Professionals
The Council of Urban Professionals' (CUP) mission is to inspire, elevate, and empower the next generation of diverse business and civic leaders. Currently, in our tenth year, we support the career progression of professional women and people of color in New York and Los Angeles by delivering compelling skill-building programs focused on accelerating careers and enhancing visibility, and by curating groups of top, diverse professionals for impactful conversations and networking opportunities that result in community building, thought leadership, business development and, a platform for recognizing diverse talent and inspiring service.
