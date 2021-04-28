Far Out Toys announces GLO-UP GIRLS™ reality TV show on YouTube in partnership with teen social media celebrities

GLO-UP Girls dolls (from left to right): Erin, Kenzie, Tiffany, Sadie, Alex, Rose Cast of The GLO Show (from left to right): Dai Time, Makenna Kelly, Rachel Brockman, Madi Filipowicz, Paige Taylor, Sicily Rose

Far Out Toys' innovative new fashion doll line GLO-Up Girls will launch this summer globally, with a new live action series starring teen TikTok stars