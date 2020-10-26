Safe deposit box treasures up for auction Nov. 5-12

Items include gold, jewelry, and collectibles

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Oct. 26, 2020 – Rare coins, gold and diamond jewelry, sports memorabilia and more.

The Department of Revenue will auction the contents of hundreds of unclaimed safe deposit boxes during an online auction Nov. 5-12.

Jewelry, stamps, artwork and other collectibles are among the thousands of items that James G. Murphy, Inc. will auction on behalf of Revenue on its website, http://murphyauction.com.

Bidders can look through the items online starting Oct. 28. To view the items, visit Murphy’s website, https://murphyauction.com/Auction/Details/8280.

The auction inventory can be viewed in person from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily Nov. 10-11 at James G. Murphy’s Kenmore facility, 18226 – 68th Ave. N.E. Masks and social distancing are required.

All of the auction items were turned over to Revenue after financial institutions lost touch with owners and rental fees went unpaid for a period of time. State law requires Revenue to auction off the contents if the owners haven’t claimed the property within five years from the time it was turned over to the state.

Revenue holds the cash proceeds, minus auction and bank fees, in the safe deposit box owner’s name for the owner or an heir to claim.

Each year, Revenue also receives stocks and bonds, rebate checks, savings and checking accounts, insurance claim proceeds, utility deposits and payroll checks that have been dormant for several years.

Visit claimyourcash.org to check for unclaimed property.

