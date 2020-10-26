PennDOT, Scotty’s Donuts Waging Weeklong Campaign Against Drowsy Driving

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Scotty’s Donuts in DuBois are urging motorists to get enough sleep during their “Donut Drive Drowsy” Campaign running from Sunday, November 1, through Saturday, November 7.

“We live in a society where work schedules and family commitments compromise our ability to get a good night’s sleep, and that makes the fight against drowsy driving a tough one to win,” said Tom Zurat, PennDOT District Executive. “That’s why we’re hoping this partnership with Scotty’s helps people understand the potential consequences of drowsy driving and offer incentive to get some rest.”

During the campaign, Scotty’s Donuts will offer a free donut to all customers who sleep seven hours or more the nights of the campaign. Most fitness trackers have a function that tracks a user’s sleep, and Scotty’s staff will ask to see your tracking app to verify you got enough sleep. Please have it open when you approach the counter.

Scotty’s Donuts will also distribute PennDOT literature on the dangers of drowsy driving and the warning signs a driver should be on the lookout for to avoid becoming a drowsy driver.

According to 2019 PennDOT data, there were 2,498 crashes involving a driver who was fatigued or asleep statewide. Those crashes resulted in 16 fatalities.

For more information on the dangers and consequences of drowsy driving, visit www.PennDOT.gov/Safety.

For regional traffic updates, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL.

MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, 814-360-3838

