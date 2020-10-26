New Budget Friendly Wall Pack From Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures, a commercial lighting manufacturer, has introduced a new wall pack with multiple options, features, and entry-level pricing.

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a Worcester, Massachusetts-based manufacturer of commercial, sports, and industrial lighting, has released a new 14w LED wall pack that comes with a variety of features for a fraction of the cost of similar fixtures. The POTO is a forward throw wall pack that features extreme life performance, a built in photocell, and glare-free optics. POTO is EXTREME LIFE L70 rated at over 133,000 hours, making it perfect for years of maintenance free illumination. It features an included photocell to save energy during the daytime hours. An opalescent polycarbonate lens diffuses light, protects the fixture from breakage, and prevents glare.

“The POTO is the total package,” says Access Fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. “With its EXTREME LIFE, optics, photocell, and low cost, it is a perfect solution for lighting hospitality, commercial or industrial areas.”

The POTO also features the option of 4000K or 5000K at no additional cost. It is manufactured in a die-cast aluminum housing with a powdercoat black finish. The POTO is IP65 rated against water and dust intrusion and CSA listed for wet locations and ANSI/UL 1598, 8750 listed. In addition, this wall pack emits a total of 1,490 lumens and has a color rendering index of 80. POTO is a surface-mount fixture with a low profile, projecting out only 2.5 inches from the wall. Like most of Access Fixtures’ other luminaires, POTO luminaires are ensured by a 5-year Access Fixtures warranty.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.