Governor, First Lady to host fourth Recovery Reinvented online Wednesday

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum will host the fourth Recovery Reinvented online Wednesday, Oct. 28, at recoveryreinvented.com. The day will focus on eliminating the stigma of addiction, supporting innovation in virtual recovery support services and telehealth, illuminating the connection between mental health, addiction and Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), and inspiring employers to create recovery-friendly workplaces.

“With the increased behavioral health challenges brought on by the pandemic, these discussions are more relevant now than ever,” First Lady Burgum said. “Between the incredible lineup of speakers and free resources people can utilize, this year’s online event will bring much-needed knowledge, inspiration and hope for people, families and communities who may be struggling right now.”

The daylong virtual event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday will feature both national and state experts focusing on addiction and recovery. The governor and first lady will share updates on the state’s response to addiction as well as resources that can help individuals and families who are struggling.

Featured speakers include:

Dr. Drew Pinsky, known nationally as “Dr. Drew,” has been a ubiquitous fixture both on television and radio for the entirety of his multi-faceted career. Dr. Drew’s vast experience with treating addiction led to hosting stints on “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew,” the wildly popular VH1 series that chronicled celebrities’ struggle for sobriety, and “Rehab with Dr. Drew,” which followed the experiences of everyday people battling addiction. Dr. Drew received his undergraduate degree from Amherst College and his M.D. from the University of Southern California, School of Medicine, where he remained for his residency. He then became chief resident at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena. Dr. Drew is a diplomat of the American Board of Addiction Medicine and the American Board of Internal Medicine.

David Sheff is the author of several books: “Beautiful Boy: A Father’s Journey Through His Son’s Addiction,” “Clean,” “Game Over,” “All We Are Saying,” and other books. “Beautiful Boy,” a number-one New York Times bestseller, was based on his article, “My Addicted Son,” which appeared in the New York Times Magazine and won a special award from the American Psychological Association for “outstanding contribution to the understanding of addiction.” A feature film adaptation of “Beautiful Boy,” produced by Amazon Studios and Plan B Entertainment and starring Steve Carell and Timothee Chalamet, was released in the U.S. in October 2018. and internationally in February 2019. In 2009, David was named to the Time 100, Time Magazine’s list of the World’s Most Influential People. He recently launched the Beautiful Boy Fund, devoted to making quality, evidence-based treatment available to people who need it and identifying and supporting research to further the field of addiction medicine. He graduated from the University of California, Berkeley. David lives with his family in Northern California.

Dr. Stephen Delisi has served as a clinical psychiatrist for the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation since 2005 and is board certified by both the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and the American Board of Addiction Medicine. Dr. Delisi has co-authored numerous presentations and published abstracts, many of which focus on the use of evidence-based treatments for substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health disorders. Dr. Delisi is a nationally recognized speaker and leader in the effective implementation of integrated treatment to address substance use disorders, and he embodies a person-centered approach to the medical treatment of substance use disorders that is imperative when integrating medical services into the rest of the multidisciplinary treatment team.

Solid Comfort, a Fargo-based manufacturer of hotel furniture for brands such as Hilton and Marriott, Solid Comfort has been at the forefront of offering more inclusive hiring practices as a way to fill open positions and to provide opportunities for job seekers, such as those with a criminal background who would previously have been overlooked. Their “Solid Start” initiative began as a way to recruit employees in a tight labor market and has since evolved into a company-wide philosophy for hiring that provides the training and support to help people thrive and grow in their career and community – and help end the stigma of addiction.

Recovery Reinvented is free and open to the public, and registration is required. For more information or to register, visit www.recoveryreinvented.com. Continuing education units are available for those who register and participate in the online sessions.

A virtual media availability with the governor and first lady will take place at approximately 11:55 a.m. Interested media can contact Joey Ness (jness@nd.gov) for more information on how to participate.