Game and Fish Commission public comment opened on Chpt. 3

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a public comment period to gather input on Chapter 3, Black Bear Hunting Seasons.

10/19/2020 5:24:42 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a public comment period to gather input on Chapter 3, Black Bear Hunting Seasons.

Proposed changes to Chapter 3 include revised processes for online bait registrations and renewals to reduce in-person procedures.

Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. on Dec. 4, 2020 by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604 or online. The proposed regulation is available on the department website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Records.

No public meetings are scheduled. Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to a public meeting in January 2021; the date will be announced at a later time.

()

- WGFD -