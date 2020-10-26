ONS Center for Innovation Launches New Tool to Help Improve Patient Outcomes
Designed by nurses, this cloud-hosted tool ensures best practices in clinics and institutions.
Earlier symptom identification, comprehensive assessment, and prompt interventions reduce unplanned care.”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED_STATES, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cancer treatment often causes symptoms that result in treatment delays and unplanned care. This adversely affects patient outcomes, healthcare costs, and patient satisfaction. To decrease these possibilities, the ONS Center for Innovation has launched ONS On-Call™, an oncology-specific decision support tool to guide standardized, evidence-based symptom assessments and leverage ONS’s proprietary evidence-based resources with patient-reported symptoms. Designed by nurses, this cloud-hosted tool ensures best practices in the clinic and institution by providing nurses with guided, comprehensive, and evidence-based assessments that illuminate the causative factors of patients’ symptoms and experience.
— Michele Galioto, DNP, RN, CNS
“Earlier symptom identification, comprehensive assessment, and prompt interventions reduce unplanned care,” said Michele Galioto, DNP, RN, CNS, executive director of the ONS Center for Innovation. “This tool gives healthcare providers and institutions the ability to enhance documentation and efficiency, improve communication among the healthcare team, and promotes an active role for patients within their care.”
ONS On-Call guides comprehensive assessments and augments critical thinking with essential clinical resources. Assessment content is derived from the highly regarded Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy Guidelines and Recommendations for Practice and from other ONS clinical resources and is offered as an interactive digital tool designed for use during in-person and virtual patient meetings. It captures symptoms and severity during patient interviews or within a patient-directed workflow that uses guided symptom algorithms and patient-friendly language.
The robust dashboards featured in ONS On-Call help to inform individual and population-specific care. In addition, it can Identify high-risk responses from patients. The cloud-hosted tool is HIPAA compliant, uses institutional single sign-on processes, and includes SMART on FHIR technology.
For more information on ONS On-Call, visit the ONS website or to schedule a demonstration at your institution, email Centerforinnovation@ons.org.
ONS is a professional association that represents 100,000 nurses and is the professional home to more than 35,000 members. ONS is committed to promoting excellence in oncology nursing and the transformation of cancer care. Since 1975, ONS has provided a professional community for oncology nurses, developed evidence-based education programs and treatment information, and advocated for patient care, all in an effort to improve quality of life and outcomes for patients with cancer and their families. Learn more at www.ons.org.
Nicole Lininger
Oncology Nursing Society
7246010337
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
ONS On-Call