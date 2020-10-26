Attorney General Josh Stein Releases Statement on Safeguarding the Right to Vote

For Immediate Release: Monday, October 26, 2020

Contact: Laura Brewer (919) 716-6484

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein, along with the National Association of Attorneys General and a bipartisan group of 35 attorneys general, today released the following statement about protecting the integrity of the elections and safeguarding every person’s right to vote.

“As state and territory attorneys general, our backgrounds and perspectives are as diverse as the citizens whom we serve. But we are united in our goal of protecting the rule of law and defending the laws and constitutions of our states, territories, and nation.

“Fundamental to our democracy, the rule of law is built upon citizen participation in electing the leaders who make and execute our state and national laws. Therefore, we urge all eligible voters to plan now for how they will vote in this election.

“Trusted sources like the National Association of Secretaries of State or the National Association of State Election Directors provide information on how to register to vote and your options for voting in person or by mail. Eligible voters who plan to vote by mail should follow the instructions provided by state and local election officials, fill out your ballot properly, and return it to an officially designated drop-off place, by mail, or any other means permitted under your state’s laws as soon as possible.

“Across the country and under circumstances both familiar and uncharted, election officials are working to ensure that every eligible citizen can vote and that every vote is counted. America’s attorneys general are also working to ensure a free, fair, and secure election. As part of our duty to uphold the rule of law, we will take seriously any allegations of election interference, including voter fraud, voter intimidation, and suppression.

“Moreover, we remind our fellow citizens that violence against persons or property is never an acceptable response to any election outcome and we condemn political violence of any kind.

“Voting is a right and responsibility. We urge all Americans to ensure your voice is heard this election year by making a plan to vote now.”

Attorney General Stein is joined in this statement by the Attorneys General of Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and NAAG President Tim Fox.

More on Attorney General Stein's work to protect people's right to vote:

