For Immediate Release: Monday, October 26, 2020 Contact: Office of Communications, Communications@MyFloridaCFO.com, 850.413.2842 CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis Shares Important Halloween Fire Safety Tips TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis shared important fire safety tips to protect Floridians from accidents this Halloween. According to the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA), decorations catch fire first in approximately 800 reported home fires each year and more than one-third of these fires are started by candles. CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said, “Every year, families across our state enjoy a fun-filled Halloween. However, festivities can suddenly become tragic due to fire-related accidents. Displaying decorations away from open flames and buying safe costumes are important precautions to prevent potential mishaps. I encourage everyone to remember these safety tips so you can have a safe and enjoyable Halloween.” Halloween Fire Safety Tips 1. Consider alternatives to open flames. In order to help decrease the risk of fire, use battery-operated candles or glow sticks inside your jack-o-lanterns.

2. Buy safe costumes. When purchasing costumes, wigs and accessories make sure they are fire-resistant. Educate children on the importance of staying away from open flames when dressed up and avoid costumes with long, trailing fabric.

3. Ensure working smoke alarms. Before any Halloween event, check every smoke alarm and fire extinguisher to make sure they are in working order.

4. Don’t let decorations ruin the day. Items like dried flowers, cornstalks, and candy packaging can catch fire in an instant. Keep all decoration and candy wrappers away from open flames and other heat sources like heaters and light bulbs and be sure exits are clear of decorations in case of emergency. ###

