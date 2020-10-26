Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
A.S.R. INC. ANNOUNCES, NEW PRODUCT, SOLID=STATE, PLANT WATERING DEVICE, FOR LARGE PLANTS READY FOR MANUFACTURING!

Solid-State Plant Watering Device

NOT ENOUGH ENERGY? THERE IS NOW! NEW PRODUCT, “TAKES WATER OUT OF AIR”. PATENTED / PATENT APPLIED FOR.

MERRILLVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A.S.R.INC. has developed a prototype, a small device solid-state, which waters large plants
3FT to 5ft. tall. The controls are a microprocessor circuit board, this controls the operation.
On this suffocated device, to better understand please look at our presentation.

Link below:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/13lxM4c0yAZT8orz3RNdPAdKtJ43i1Ct9/view?usp=sharing

Prototype ready for mass production (4”x4”x4”).This system has an attached Probe to measure the dampness of the soil, and only waters when needed. With the right conditions our device, “Helps Water Plants”. How much water? 4oz. /day/ 120oz. /month, plants 3 to 5 ft. tall require about one gallon /month of water. This device will work in several parts of the country. Works (human comfort Zone), indoors, and this device remains below the Dew Point.
View our video Link? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S3ksM6n4bLI&t=37s

We have determined this device with experiments, to view (More from Source)

The licenses for the plant Water device (DRIP TM.) is available, it is covered under the following.
US Patent # 8,833,091 B2, and Patent Applied For. Link: You can view the patent Link Below
https://patents.google.com/patent/US8833091B2/en?oq=us+patent+%238%2c833%2c091+B2
Contact Bob Biancardi /inventor A.S.R. Inc. 219-613-8647
Bobbiancardi21@Gmail.com
Applied Scientific Research Inc.

Bob Biancardi
asr inc.
email us here

