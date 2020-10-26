DNR investigating fatal treestand fall

OLLIE, Iowa -- The DNR Law Enforcement Bureau is investigating a fatal fall from a treestand in rural Ollie in Keokuk County on Thursday, October 22.

Raymond Byers, 76, was reported missing after he did not return home from hunting during Early Muzzleloader Season on his property. The Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office and the local fire and rescue teams found Byers deceased. Investigators believe Byers fell from a treestand he was using to hunt.

The DNR continues to investigate the fall and an autopsy will be performed at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.

The DNR reminds hunters of the safety tips of using treestands: