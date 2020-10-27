Becoming Streetwise in the Digital World – New Insights on Language, Mind, and Brain

Understanding why language teaching fails, how it succeeds, and new research showing six profound advantages for people who think in more than one language.

Enabling education to be fit-for-purpose in the present day requires focus on provision of opportunities for developing both crystallized and fluid intelligences” — David Marsh

JYVASKYLA, FINLAND, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A 2020 update of a landmark meta-study on neuroscientific insights into the value of languages originally produced for the European Commission, has been published in Finland. The findings directly relate to developing global competences so that young people can thrive in an interconnected world (OECD PISA 22 October).

The Impact of Language Learning on Mind and Brain reveals six key advantages for people who use more than one language. The advantages relate to our neural architecture and memory, how we think, learn, understand other people, solve problems, and safely navigate the information-rich digital world.

Highlights

Understanding why language teaching fails, and how it succeeds

Six profound advantages for people who think in more than one language

Systems thinking as a core global competence for education in the 21st Century

This research provides insights on the design of educational practices. One of these is to re-think the teaching of languages as separate subjects. Another is to consider providing opportunities for young people to learn topics through an additional language.

This paper provides a succinct summary of the key issues involved in understanding success drivers for languages in education. It argues that knowledge of more than one language, even if partial, can provide people with advantages not accessible to monolinguals.

Content

1. Learning in the 21st Century: what is essential now

Systems thinking as an essential competence

2. Language Learning for the 21st Century: what we now know

Effective language learning pathways

3. The Bilingual Advantage for Mind & Brain: what we should know

Six advantages for people who can think in more than one language

4. Education in the 21st Century: what we should do

The case for achieving advantage through bilingual education practices