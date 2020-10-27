Becoming Streetwise in the Digital World – New Insights on Language, Mind, and Brain
Understanding why language teaching fails, how it succeeds, and new research showing six profound advantages for people who think in more than one language.
JYVASKYLA, FINLAND, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A 2020 update of a landmark meta-study on neuroscientific insights into the value of languages originally produced for the European Commission, has been published in Finland. The findings directly relate to developing global competences so that young people can thrive in an interconnected world (OECD PISA 22 October).
The Impact of Language Learning on Mind and Brain reveals six key advantages for people who use more than one language. The advantages relate to our neural architecture and memory, how we think, learn, understand other people, solve problems, and safely navigate the information-rich digital world.
Highlights
Understanding why language teaching fails, and how it succeeds
Six profound advantages for people who think in more than one language
Systems thinking as a core global competence for education in the 21st Century
This research provides insights on the design of educational practices. One of these is to re-think the teaching of languages as separate subjects. Another is to consider providing opportunities for young people to learn topics through an additional language.
This paper provides a succinct summary of the key issues involved in understanding success drivers for languages in education. It argues that knowledge of more than one language, even if partial, can provide people with advantages not accessible to monolinguals.
Content
1. Learning in the 21st Century: what is essential now
Systems thinking as an essential competence
2. Language Learning for the 21st Century: what we now know
Effective language learning pathways
3. The Bilingual Advantage for Mind & Brain: what we should know
Six advantages for people who can think in more than one language
4. Education in the 21st Century: what we should do
The case for achieving advantage through bilingual education practices
