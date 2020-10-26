LanguageCert SELT: Global network further expands having reached full Permit to Operate (PTO) status

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LanguageCert, in partnership with PeopleCert and Prometric®, has been awarded a full Permit to Operate (PTO) for the provision of SELT exams. The PTO, issued by UK Visas & Immigration (UKVI) means that a further 41 global locations are now approved to provide SELT exams, making a total of 159 UKVI approved SELT Centres around the world.

With Centres based in Africa, Asia, Oceania, the Americas and Europe LanguageCert is able to offer a truly global SELT service for visa applicants. Each Centre complies with all the necessary health and safety guidelines in response to COVID-19. These newly approved Centres will start to go live in November 2020 with bookings taken up to 24hrs in advance.

Our key SELT Centre locations in the UK include Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, London Central, North and West, Manchester, Peterborough, and Southampton. The number of daily exam slots have been increased across test centres in London and Manchester in response to candidates’ needs. To find the full list of LanguageCert SELT Centres in the UK and internationally, visit our website.

All UKVI approved LanguageCert SELT exams are Ofqual regulated, mapped to the CEFR and cover all UK visa type requirements for applicants looking to live, work or study in the UK. Depending on visa type, applicants take a 2-skills (Speaking & Listening) or 4-skills (Listening, Reading, Writing & Speaking) exam. To provide as much flexibility as possible, applicants taking a 4-skills LanguageCert SELT exam can take Written (Listening, Reading, Writing) and Spoken (Speaking) components independently as long as they are taken within 14 calendar days of each other.

Applicants who need to take a SELT exam can be confident that they will enjoy a fast exam process from scheduling to results by selecting a reliable LanguageCert SELT exam and will always be supported by LanguageCert’s 24/7/365 friendly customer service.

Live. Work. Study in the UK

PeopleCert is a global leader in the assessment and certiﬁcation of professional skills, partnering with multi-national organisations and government bodies to develop and deliver market leading exams. PeopleCert delivers exams across 200 countries, in 25 languages, through its state-of-the-art assessment technology, enabling professionals to reach their full potential and realise their life ambitions through learning.

