World's Best Connectors Convened CEOs to Help Sustain Arizona's Economy

Group photo of four first responders and World's Best Connectors Annual Conference attendees

Four first responders from Arizona were honored at the World's Best Connectors Annual Conference presented by ASU on October 23, 2020.

Grace O'Sullivan speaking at World's Best Connectors' annual conference on OCt 23, 2020

Grace O'Sullivan, Associate VP for Corporate Engagement & Strategic Partnerships, was the keynote speaker at the World's Best Connectors LLC's annual meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona on October 23, 2020.

Timothy Radden, a wealth management advisor, discussed finances at the WBC Annual conference.

Timothy E. Radden, CLU®, CLTC®, AEP®, ChFC® Wealth Management Advisor, discussed financial management to other business leaders at the World's Best Connectors annual conference in Scottsdale, AZ, on October 23, 2020.

World's Best Connectors LLC, a virtual community of executives, invited over 20 CEOs to speak to business leaders at a conference in Scottsdale presented by ASU

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Right after her annual conference in November 2019, Denise Meridith, CEO of The World's Best Connectors LLC (WBC), thought "How to Sustain Business During Chaotic Times" would be a catchy theme for the next year's conference. At the time, she was thinking of threats like cyberterrorism or climate-change-driven natural disasters in the US. No one could have predicted a modern plague--COVID-19--would create worldwide chaos. But the theme was more relevant than ever for the attendees of the conference, presented by Arizona State University (ASU), and held on Friday, October 23, 2020, at SkySong Center in Scottsdale, Arizona.

WBC is a virtual organization for C-suite executives. At this "hybrid conference" (that combined a small, live, socially-distanced audience and speakers with Zoom-connected speakers and attendees), over 20 speakers shared tips, lessons learned, and advice about how executives can enhance their pandemic-endangered connections with family, employees, clients, government and the media. Panels included CEOs from financial, governmental, marketing, human resources, educational and other industries. There were also individual speakers. For example, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego sent a video describing how the city has been helping businesses, and Grace O'Sullivan, Associate Vice President of Corporate Engagement, spoke about force multipliers and how companies can partner with ASU to improve their profitability.

In addition to ASU (which has been recognized as the most innovative university for the 6th year in a row), other major WBC partners and sponsors for this conference included Arizona Commerce Authority, Denise Meridith Consultants Inc, Arizona Community Foundation, UNIKO Media, Trin & Associates, Greater Phoenix Economic Council, Fairway Independent Conklin Group, and Rulon Financial.

One of the highlights of the conference was the opening ceremony, which honored four first responders from the Phoenix metropolitan area. Sara Fladeland (Cardon Children's Medical Center), Sean Stoddard (Mesa Police), Shane Ryder (Army Reserve), and Jim Barnhart (Mesa Fire) received WBC/ASU's 2020 Super Hero Award, and Civility 360 Award for Emergency Response Civility from the I Change Nations Business Statesmen. Scottsdale Vice Mayor Solange Whitehead welcomed the conference attendees and took part in the first responder recognition.

"I do not think first responders, whose sacrifices enable our businesses to keep going, are getting enough respect and support, said Meridith, "I hope all companies start recognizing first responders in their communities."

Readers can continually learn more about WBC and its consulting services on its social media sites (i.e., Facebook--The WBCs, LinkedIn--World's Best Connectors, and Twitter--@worldsbestconn1). WBC's goal in the next two years is to be a key player in Arizona's post-pandemic economic recovery.

Denise Meridith
World's Best Connectors LLC
+ +1 602-763-9900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

World's Best Connectors Convened CEOs to Help Sustain Arizona's Economy

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Denise Meridith
World&#39;s Best Connectors LLC
+ +1 602-763-9900
Company/Organization
The World's Best Connectors LLC
2390 E Camelback Rd #130
Phoenix, Arizona, 85016
United States
+1 602-763-9900
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The World's Best Connectors LLC is a virtual community for C-Suite executives. The WBCs help other CEOs enhance their connections with their families, employees, clients, government and the media. The WBCs office is at 2390 E Camelback Rd, Ste #130, Phoenix, AZ 85016. CEO Denise Meridith, with a BS from Cornell University and MPA from the university of Southern California. In addition to WBC, Meridith has been CEO of Denise Meridith Consultants Inc, a public and community relations firm, for 19 years. She is uniquely experienced in government, private enterprise, academia and non-profits. Meridith has been a freelance journalist for the past 25 years, writing over 1000 articles on business for newspapers and magazines, and teaching marketing and business for years at Cornell and Arizona State University. She has aspent many years in the hospitality, sports and entertainment sectors.

The World's Best Connectors.

More From This Author
World's Best Connectors Convened CEOs to Help Sustain Arizona's Economy
The World's Best Connectors LLC Pays Homage to First Responders
Where's Picard or Anything Else
View All Stories From This Author