World's Best Connectors Convened CEOs to Help Sustain Arizona's Economy
Four first responders from Arizona were honored at the World's Best Connectors Annual Conference presented by ASU on October 23, 2020.
Grace O'Sullivan, Associate VP for Corporate Engagement & Strategic Partnerships, was the keynote speaker at the World's Best Connectors LLC's annual meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona on October 23, 2020.
World's Best Connectors LLC, a virtual community of executives, invited over 20 CEOs to speak to business leaders at a conference in Scottsdale presented by ASUSCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Right after her annual conference in November 2019, Denise Meridith, CEO of The World's Best Connectors LLC (WBC), thought "How to Sustain Business During Chaotic Times" would be a catchy theme for the next year's conference. At the time, she was thinking of threats like cyberterrorism or climate-change-driven natural disasters in the US. No one could have predicted a modern plague--COVID-19--would create worldwide chaos. But the theme was more relevant than ever for the attendees of the conference, presented by Arizona State University (ASU), and held on Friday, October 23, 2020, at SkySong Center in Scottsdale, Arizona.
WBC is a virtual organization for C-suite executives. At this "hybrid conference" (that combined a small, live, socially-distanced audience and speakers with Zoom-connected speakers and attendees), over 20 speakers shared tips, lessons learned, and advice about how executives can enhance their pandemic-endangered connections with family, employees, clients, government and the media. Panels included CEOs from financial, governmental, marketing, human resources, educational and other industries. There were also individual speakers. For example, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego sent a video describing how the city has been helping businesses, and Grace O'Sullivan, Associate Vice President of Corporate Engagement, spoke about force multipliers and how companies can partner with ASU to improve their profitability.
In addition to ASU (which has been recognized as the most innovative university for the 6th year in a row), other major WBC partners and sponsors for this conference included Arizona Commerce Authority, Denise Meridith Consultants Inc, Arizona Community Foundation, UNIKO Media, Trin & Associates, Greater Phoenix Economic Council, Fairway Independent Conklin Group, and Rulon Financial.
One of the highlights of the conference was the opening ceremony, which honored four first responders from the Phoenix metropolitan area. Sara Fladeland (Cardon Children's Medical Center), Sean Stoddard (Mesa Police), Shane Ryder (Army Reserve), and Jim Barnhart (Mesa Fire) received WBC/ASU's 2020 Super Hero Award, and Civility 360 Award for Emergency Response Civility from the I Change Nations Business Statesmen. Scottsdale Vice Mayor Solange Whitehead welcomed the conference attendees and took part in the first responder recognition.
"I do not think first responders, whose sacrifices enable our businesses to keep going, are getting enough respect and support, said Meridith, "I hope all companies start recognizing first responders in their communities."
Readers can continually learn more about WBC and its consulting services on its social media sites (i.e., Facebook--The WBCs, LinkedIn--World's Best Connectors, and Twitter--@worldsbestconn1). WBC's goal in the next two years is to be a key player in Arizona's post-pandemic economic recovery.
