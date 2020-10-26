Webinar: EB-5 Visa Investment Pays 6.0% Return, I-924 Exemplar Approved, I-526 Refund Guaranty, Construction Underway
The Saltaire project is in a class by itself with its attractive return, exemplar approval from USCIS, and I-526 refund guaranty. Several of my clients have already invested.”SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 consultancy, regional center operator, and fund manager, and Chhabria Law, LLC, a top national law firm specializing in the EB-5 immigrant investor visa, will host a free webinar, “Saltaire St. Petersburg Phase I EB-5 Project - 6.0% Investor Return & I-526 Refund Guaranty,” on Thursday, October 29, at 2:00 p.m. EDT. Click here to register now. Space is limited.
“The Saltaire project is in a class by itself with its attractive return, exemplar approval from USCIS, and I-526 refund guaranty. Several of my clients have already invested,” said Vishal Chhabria, Esq., founder and managing partner of Chhabria Law, LLC. “EB-5 investors need to know about this opportunity. I am excited to join EB5AN for this webinar”
The EB-5 visa offers a clear pathway for foreign nationals to obtain U.S. residency through investment but, historically, these investments have paid low financial returns. Today’s EB-5 investors want to put their money in projects that are not only low-risk, but also provide a solid return on investment. The Saltaire project stands alone in response to this demand.
Created in 1990, the EB-5 visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as by those already working in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas including H-1 and H-1B. The program has received renewed interest in recent months as federal policies restricting employment-based immigration have led work-visa holders to seek alternative pathways to U.S. residency.
Minimizing risk is a major objective for EB-5 investors, especially those using borrowed funds or a significant share of their personal savings. In general, increased transparency and the presence of independent third parties involved in any investment lowers financial risk for investors. Investment risk can be further reduced with the involvement of an experienced EB-5 regional center operator and developer who have worked successfully with EB-5 financing in the past.
“Investors considering the EB-5 visa should evaluate several projects before making an investment. They should place a high degree of importance on financial transparency and competitive, fair market rates of return from institutional developers and sponsors,” said Sam Silverman, founder and managing partner of EB5AN.
Participants in the webinar will hear about the Saltaire projects highlights, which include:
• An above-market return of 6.0% to EB-5 investors;
• Exemplar approval from USCIS (Form I-924);
• 32.8 EB-5 eligible jobs created per investor;
• A Strong financial structure with EB-5 equity as only 4% of the total cost;
• A refund guaranty if the investor’s I-526 petition is denied;
• Transparent quarterly financial reporting for the entire investment period; and
• A sister project, ONE St. Petersburg, located only three blocks away, was 100% sold out before construction completion.
Join Vishal Chhabria, Esq., of Chhabria Law, LLC, and Sam Silverman and Michael Schoenfeld of EB5AN on our webinar.
Chhabria Law, LLC is a top U.S. immigration law firm. Their highly reputable legal services are available to EB-5 investors, regional centers, and developers. The firm is a full-service immigration law firm with extensive EB-5 experience.
EB5 Affiliate Network is a national EB-5 regional center operator and consulting firm with more than $900 million in EB-5 investment capital across a network of 14 approved regional centers covering more than 20 states. EB5AN works with project developers and sponsors to assemble high-quality EB-5 projects across the country. EB5AN also works with EB-5 investors from around the world to identify high-quality, low-risk EB-5 investments and to structure EB-5 projects for those who seek to create their own.
