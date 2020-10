TWO NOVELS ON THOROUGHBRED RACING OFFER GRIPPING “WIRE-TO-WIRE” READS Author Starts Blog, Thoroughbredrailbirds.horse

Two suspense novels from Rob Hilliard use thoroughbred racing as the focus.

"All In?... Beware the Cross Currents" is Sequel to Rob Hilliard's first novel, "What Are The Odds? The Calculus of Coincidence"

CLARKSTON, MI, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A newly published suspense/thriller novel and a simultaneously launched blog are the latest additions to thoroughbred racing’s vast body of literature. From author Rob Hilliard, recent to the fiction genre but long on experience when it comes to the thoroughbred industry , "All In?... Beware the Cross Currents" (Outskirts Press, Parker, CO, 2020) is the sequel to "What Are the Odds? The Calculus of Coincidence" (Outskirts Press, Parker, CO, 2019).The pair of novels follow the exploits of former two-time Kentucky Governor Bentley Wellington, coal baroness Abigail Prescott Wellington and their son, Beauregard, operator of Lexington-based Triple-B Racing Stables. As 1983 unfolds, vulnerabilities of “The Commonwealth’s first family” are at work as Kentucky’s alcohol of choice, the sport of kings and power politics provide the combustible combination that embroils the Wellingtons in an expanding web of scandal involving illicit sex, shady financial dealings, brushes with the underworld and murder.Another prominent family, the Cutters of Leesburg, Virginia, is led by Thomas Jefferson Cutter III, a youthful Virginia horseman whose fateful meeting with his Kentucky-based counterpart leads to a dueling dance of equine-industry elites. Their interaction has consequences – not simply for members of their immediate families, but for a widening circle of friends and associates.“For my first work of fiction, I borrowed from my youth in New Jersey and years as a student at the University of Virginia, along with a lifetime of experiences in thoroughbred racing; a professional career that took me from Wall Street and Madison Avenue to the Motor City and business centers throughout Europe and the Asia-Pacific region,” explained Hilliard. He went on to note the sequel was simply a result of the love affair he developed with the initial book’s characters. “I was curious to see how these people would navigate life’s challenges,” he said with a laugh.Meanwhile, the author’s blog, https://thoroughbredrailbirds.horse , debuts with a spirited take on the mayhem brought to the Kentucky Derby by an historic disqualification in the 2019 edition and a global pandemic in the 2020 version. Hilliard also offers his take on the relative challenges of capturing racing's Triple Crown for three-year-old horses and successfully running the gauntlet of what had been the New York Racing Association's Triple Crown for older horses; some perspective on the filly, Swiss Skydiver, and her improbable victory in The Preakness; and a deep dive into the Breeders' Cup, to be held at Keeneland in Lexington, KY, Nov. 6 and 7, and its most recent addition to the program, the Juvenile Turf Sprint.For pricing information and to order paperbacks and e-versions of "What Are The Odds" and "All In," visit Jerzey Wahoo Media, LLC ( https://www.jerzeywahoomedia.com/order-form.html ) or publisher Outskirts Press ( https://outskirtspress.com/webPage/isbn/9781977233561 ). E-versions may also be ordered via Amazon Kindle