Suspense Novel “What Are the Odds?” Is Rob Hilliard's Explosive New Thriller

CLARKSTON, MI, US, February 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SUSPENSE NOVEL “WHAT ARE THE ODDS?” IS ROB HILLIARD’S EXPLOSIVE NEW THRILLERFor Info: Rob Hilliard/robhilliard@msn.com 248-320-1846Start with a family’s long history of prominence in politics and the added prestige of owning one of Kentucky’s leading thoroughbred breeding and racing operations; acquire coal via marriage and develop a bourbon distillery business, then top it off with a toxic combination of financial greed and moral bankruptcy. What do you get? – author Robert A. Hilliard’s intriguing new novel, “What Are The Odds? The Calculus of Coincidence” (Outskirts Press, Parker, CO, 2019).The years immediately following World War II were a time of great change across America. In Kentucky, however, much remained the same. Three industries dominated the Bluegrass State – bourbon, coal and thoroughbred racing. The Wellingtons – “the Commonwealth’s first family” – had occupied center stage since Reconstruction, due in large part to generations of involvement in politics.For Bentley Wellington, wrapping up his second term as governor, a fateful evening in San Francisco sets in motion events that, decades later, would embroil his family in an expanding web of scandal involving illicit sex, shady financial dealings, brushes with the underworld and murder.Ultimately, multiple law enforcement agencies launch investigations that ripple through several states, spill into neighboring Canada and cross the Atlantic to Germany’s Rhineland.Deftly constructed at 330 pages, “What Are The Odds? The Calculus of Coincidence” is being promoted to markets in the fiction/thriller/suspense categories. U.S. wholesale distribution is through Ingram and Baker & Taylor, with online availability via Amazon’s Kindle and Barnes & Noble’s Nook. The book may also be purchased directly from the author’s Web site at www.jerzeywahoomedia.com . Suggested retail price is $23.95 (ISBN: 9781977217592), although a number of outlets offer discounts.About the AuthorAuthor Rob Hilliard borrows from his New Jersey upbringing, student life at the University of Virginia, and years of involvement in the thoroughbred racing industry, on Wall Street and in international business circles, to bring readers a suspenseful tale that stretches the bounds of coincidence. Always a “Jersey boy” and forever a “Wahoo,” the author and his wife, Kim Buckey, currently split time between Clarkston, MI, and Charlottesville.Hilliard’s first literary effort, “The Circus Is In Town: A Baseball Odyssey” (Outskirts Press, Parker, CO, 2016), is a vivid account of how he became the central figure in bringing professional baseball back to New Jersey in the ’90s.# # #



