Runaway to the Runway Fashion Show Looks to Benefit Children Who Have Been Homeless or Victims of Human Trafficking

TAMPA, FL, USA, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miracles Outreach announced today that it will be holding the 8th annual Runaway to the Runway Fashion Show on October 30, 2020. The event will raise funding to improve the lives of abused, at-risk, and exploited youth of Human Trafficking who currently live in the Miracles Outreach housing facilities. It will take place at the Center Club in Tampa, FL. Tickets can be purchased at www.miraclesoutreach.org/runaway-to-runway.

The fashion show is a unique event as it highlights youth who current and former residents of Miracles Outreach housing programs. The event serves as their PROM as many of them had to grow up too quickly and missed out on many rights of passage that most teenagers take for granted. It gives the kids an opportunity to have their hair done, make-up perfected, dress in designer clothes and attend an event where people can support their perseverance.

The theme of this year’s event is “An Evening at the Mask-Querade,” and will incorporate masks that have been decorated by the participants.

Past speakers at event include Jane Castor (Mayor of Tampa), Pam Bondi (Past Florida Attorney General), Ralph Stoddard (Thirteenth Judicial Court Judge), and Noemi Bosques (Three-Time Female World Boxing Champion).

“The children look forward to this event each year,” said Michelle Walker, Executive Director of Miracles Outreach. “It provides current and former residents of our housing program with a fun outlet and a way for people to celebrate their success.”

About Miracles Outreach

Miracles Outreach works to restore our community by empowering program participants and/or residents to become self-sufficient – economically, emotionally, mentally and physically. Our purpose is to provide safe, secure, nurturing environments for the educational and emotional development of at-risk youth, reducing the risk factors that lead to juvenile delinquency. We have a track record of success when it comes to housing children which are coming from some of the most troubling situations imaginable. When one child ages out or leaves our family to live with a competent, capable family member, the State of Florida seeks to fill that void by immediately contacting us in hopes that we will provide care for yet another deserving child.

