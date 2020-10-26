Star-Studded Live Performance Night Coming to Tampa Bay
Performers come together to benefit two local non-profits, Eight O'Clock Theatre and Gulf Coast Dance Theater.TAMPA BAY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, November 1, a slate of award-winning performing artists are leading the charge to normalcy and a revitalized celebration of Life!
Live performance art almost disappeared for eight months, crushed by caution and divided by desperation. Now the dark time is over! Dancers and singers of national and international fame will unite for two performances at District Dance Academy in Largo, to support two local non-profit art groups.
David Pomeranz, of 22 platinum and 18 gold record fame, will share his mercury-sliding-on-syrup voice, melting you into the arms of your loved one. Mike Foncannon and Ellie Figgins will pump you up with the Lindy Hop and more. Hana-Li Pendery wrings every drop of your and her emotion from every song she sings. Jared Brunson’s ballet skills have impressed across the country and received high acclaim from Dance Magazine.
Joanne X Andrews is a soprano who plays with her voice and music with the energy of a child playing tag. Hugo Miguez and Stacy Kay, the owners of District Dance Academy and international dance partners, choreographers and dance judges will demonstrate their winning style of West Coast Swing. This is in addition to phenomenal artists from the Gulf Coast Dance Theater and Eight O'Clock Theatre themselves; Latoya McCormick, Rachel Crissman, Sarah Roehm, and Paula Broadwater to name a few.
Organized by Producer, Choreographer and Best of the Bay’s 2018 Best Dancer Lyla Menkhaus, these two performances, at 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., will be your only chance ever to experience the artistry of many of these artists, who are usually on tour or who live in other areas. The groups these artists are supporting are the Eight O’Clock Theatre (www.eightoclocktheatre.com), a community theater group with impressive credentials and the Gulf Coast Dance Theater, the non-profit performing company of Gulf Coast Dancenter (gulfcoastdancenter.com) that trains young people in ballet and other styles to the highest standard.
Do not let this rarest of rare opportunities pass you by. You will remember this evening forever.
For more information and to virtual and in-person tickets, visit unitedtosavethearts.com.
Specialized seating and virtual attendance available. Social guidelines in place. Masks required.
Press release written by Don Dewsnap
Lyla Menkhaus
Artists Untited to Save the Arts
+1 727-412-3511
lylamenkhaus@gmail.com