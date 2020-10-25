UPDATE: Offender who Walked away from ELC Captured

RALEIGH – An offender participating in Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) who walked away from his residence has been apprehended.

Charles J. Williams’ ELC status was revoked due to new felony charges. Williams was serving an active sentence for two counts of Habitual Breaking & Entering and seven counts of Felony Breaking & Entering and Obtaining Property by False Pretense. He had a projected release date of Nov. 29, 2020.

Williams was arrested and is currently in custody in the Brunswick County jail.

Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) allows certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing. ELC is not an early release or commutation. Participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation/ parole officers from Community Corrections. Violating the terms of ELC can result in the offender being returned to a correctional facility.

