Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 3400 Block of Croffut Place, Southeast

from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, October 24 2020, in the 3400 block of Croffut Place, Southeast.

At approximately 9:01 am, the suspects, while on a moped, approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.