*Updated with Photos* Suspects Sought in an Armed Kidnapping (Gun) Offense: 800 Block of Longfellow Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division seek assistance in identifying suspects in an Armed Kidnapping (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, October 23, 2020, in the 800 block of Longfellow Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 2:00 pm, the suspects, inside of a vehicle, approached the victim at the listed location. The driver brandished a handgun and demanded the victim get into the vehicle. The victim complied and entered the vehicle. While the vehicle was moving, the second suspect pointed the handgun at the victim and demanded property. The victim complied. The suspects then let the victim leave the vehicle and fled the scene with the victim’s property.

 

Suspect One is described as a Black male, dark complexion, 19-20 years of age, 6’0”, with a heavy build, goatee, and wearing a black hoodie. Suspect Two is described as a Black male, 19-20 years of age, with a skinny build, faded haircut, and wearing a black hoodie. The suspects were last seen in a mid-2000’s tan Chevy style SUV, no tint, and a possible dent above the rear driver’s side wheel.

 

One of the suspects was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

