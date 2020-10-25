VSP Press Release / DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A304537

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Kimberly Harvey

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/24/2020 1945hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 100, Moretown, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: William Chew

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Graisbury, NJ

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police stopped a vehicle operated by Chew

for a minor motor vehicle violation. Chew was showing signs of being under

the influence of alcohol and was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion

of DUI. Chew was transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for

processing. He was issued a citation for DUI and is scheduled to appear in

Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 11/13/2020 at 0830hrs.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/13/2020 at 0830hrs

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Kimberly Harvey

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US Rt. 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191