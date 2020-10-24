St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A405495
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Darryl Cremo
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: October 24th, 2020, 1505 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault - 13 VSA 1043
ACCUSED: Wayne Rexford
AGE: 65
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of Domestic Violence
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 24th, 2020 at approximately 1505 hours, Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury responded to a residence in Burke, VT for a reported citizen dispute. Investigation showed that Wayne Rexford had threatened to shoot a subject after a verbal altercation, which put the subject in fear that they would be shot by Rexford. The subject who was threatened has been residing with Rexford for approximately a year. Rexford was taken into custody without incident for Aggravated Domestic Assault and was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: Monday, October 26th, 2020 (1230 p.m.)
COURT: Caledonia County Courthouse
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.