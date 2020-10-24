St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A405495

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Darryl Cremo

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: October 24th, 2020, 1505 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault - 13 VSA 1043

ACCUSED: Wayne Rexford

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of Domestic Violence

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 24th, 2020 at approximately 1505 hours, Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury responded to a residence in Burke, VT for a reported citizen dispute. Investigation showed that Wayne Rexford had threatened to shoot a subject after a verbal altercation, which put the subject in fear that they would be shot by Rexford. The subject who was threatened has been residing with Rexford for approximately a year. Rexford was taken into custody without incident for Aggravated Domestic Assault and was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: Monday, October 26th, 2020 (1230 p.m.)

COURT: Caledonia County Courthouse

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.