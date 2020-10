Monroe – The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice reports a juvenile who ran away from the Union County Multi-Purpose Group home in Monroe has been apprehended.

The incident occurred around noon on Friday, Oct. 23, when the juvenile identified as Dalton H. ran away from the facility.

The juvenile was located at his home at approximately 2 p.m. today by Monroe PD. He is currently back in secure custody in a Juvenile Justice facility.