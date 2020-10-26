Entre opens Mini-IPO Round to build a new LinkedIn Alternative
Entre is a global network with a mobile and web app to make entrepreneurship more accessible and inclusive.PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weeks after Entre publicly launches their app, they open a new round of funding to raise $1 Million through their partner Wefunder to allow their users to also own equity in the company. Entre's mobile and web app was created to be this home for the Future of Work so everyone can connect in one place. Think of it as the new alternative to Linkedin for anyone who is or wants to be self-employed.
So far, Entre already has more than 7,000 users and has raised more than $40,000 from nearly 36 WeFunder investors... The terms of the Mini-IPO is SAFE with a $7 million valuation cap and a 20% discount.
