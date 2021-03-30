Entre and X-Factor Capital invest over $7,000 in Founders of Color with Equity-Free Grants
This three part event series for Founders of Color will end with a Pitch Competition on March 31st from 6-8pm ETPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entre, one of the fastest growing communities for entrepreneurs, is teaming up with X-Factor Capital to host its Founders of Color Pitch Competition on March 31st from 6-8pm ET. This will mark Entre’s third diversity and inclusion focused event. The $7,000+ in Equity-Free Cash Grants is one step for both Entre and X-Factor Capital towards making tech and startups a more equitable ecosystem for all.
“At Entre, our mission is to make entrepreneurship accessible and inclusive for everyone. Diversity focused events like these have been a core part of our mission and have shown to be incredibly impactful. We realized the impact from the 700+ attendees at our Black Led Startup Pitch Competition we hosted in the summer of 2020.” said Michael Marra, CEO and Founder of Entre. One of the Startup finalists of the Black Led Startup Pitch Competition, Undock, went and raised $1.6 million only a few months later.
The event is Co-Hosted in partnership with X-Factor Capital. “Our mission is to Find, Fund, & Fuel underestimated entrepreneurs. Pitch competitions are a great on-ramp to the fundraising process & for underrepresented founders to get exposure while getting familiar with presenting their ideas.”said Rodell Razor, CEO, Founding Partner of X-Factor Capital and Jeremiah Captain, Vice President, Founding Partner of X-Factor Capital.
The Pitch Competition will feature a Panel of judges including: Soumeya Benghanem, Product Management Executive at VMware and Space Force, Nisha Desai, Investor & CEO of Andav Capital, Tani Chambers, Founder of RaVn, Brandon Andrews, Co-Founder of Gauge & Casting for Shark Tank.
About Entre:
Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Entre launched in 2019 has over 30,000 members across 150 different countries and has raised over $300,000 in total. They are focused on scaling and building the largest social network for entrepreneurs of all types to help them connect, grow and prosper in the digital world. To join the fastest growing network of entrepreneurs, visit www.joinentre.com
