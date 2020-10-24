U.S. 1 Traffic Stoppages at Night Next Week for Construction in Bensalem Township

King of Prussia, PA – Motorists using northbound and southbound U.S. 1 in Bensalem Township, Bucks County, will encounter periodic full stoppages between the Neshaminy and Business U.S. 1/Penndel interchanges on Thursday, October 29, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, for overhead utility installation at the Bristol Road overpass, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The utility line relocation is taking place in advance of the planned six-month closure of Bristol Road between Old Lincoln Highway and Neshaminy Boulevard for replacement of the bridge over U.S. 1. The work is tentatively scheduled to begin Friday, November 6. The overpass is tentatively scheduled to be demolished overnight Saturday, November 7. The demolition will require the overnight closure and detour of U.S. 1 at that location.

In addition, daytime and nighttime lane restrictions will be in place on U.S. 1 and Street Road (Route 132) in Bensalem Township next week for bridge and roadway construction. The bridge and roadway activities are part of the ongoing project to widen and improve U.S.1 in Bucks County

The lane closure schedule and locations are:

Sunday, October 25, through Saturday, October 31, from 6:00 AM to 3:00 PM, and Sunday, October 25, through Friday, October 30, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, periodic single lane closures will be in place on northbound or southbound U.S. 1 between Rockhill Drive and Old Lincoln Highway; and

Sunday, October 25, through Saturday, October 31, from 6:00 AM to 3:00 PM, and Sunday, October 25, through Friday, October 30, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, periodic single lane closures will be in place on eastbound or westbound Street Road (Route 132) between Old Lincoln Highway and Kingston Way.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and slowdowns will occur.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Reconstruction of the middle section along 1.3 miles of U.S. 1, the second major stage of the RC1 project, is nearing completion. Reconstruction will shift to the southbound side — including construction of the southbound sections of U.S. 1 bridges over Street Road (Route 132), the Pennsylvania Turnpike, and the Turnpike ramps at the Bensalem Interchange — later this fall. Center area construction continues on Street Road (Route 132) at the U.S. 1 interchange.

Allan A. Myers, Inc. of Worcester, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the $95.1 million Section RC1 project which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. The project is expected to complete by late 2022.

Section RC1 is the first of three construction contracts to rebuild and widen U.S. 1; replace aging bridges; and install safety enhancements along a four-mile section of the expressway from just north of Philadelphia to just north of Route 413 (Pine Street) in Middletown Township and Langhorne Borough. For more information, visit www.us1bucks.com.

