HDOT NEWS RELEASE: KAUAI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF OCT. 24 – OCT. 30, 2020

Posted on Oct 23, 2020

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Kuhio Highway contraflow is in modified hours due to lower COVID volumes.

Monday – Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Saturday: No contraflow operations

— KUHIO HIGHWAY (ROUTES 56/560) —

1) KAPAA (24-HOUR WORK)

Traffic on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) near mile marker 10 is shifted to the temporary Kapaa Stream Bridge 24-hours a day, seven days a week until further notice. For safety during the shift to the temporary bridge, right turns off Kuhio Highway onto Mailihuna Road are not permitted. Access to Kapahi is recommended via the Kawaihau Road or Hauala Road detours.

2) KILAUEA

Right lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in the northbound direction between mile markers 24 and 25, Kalihiwai Kuhio Highway, on Monday, Oct. 26, through Friday, Oct. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

3) HANALEI

Right lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in the northbound direction between mile markers 1.2 and 2.6, Kuhio Highway and Aku Road, on Monday, Oct. 26, through Friday, Oct. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for shoulder work.

— WAIMEA CANYON DRIVE (ROUTE 550) —

1) WAIMEA

Right lane closure on Waimea Canyon Drive (Route 550) in both directions between mile markers 0 and 4.7, Kaumualii Highway and Waimea Canyon Drive, on Monday, Oct. 26, through Friday, Oct. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— KAWAIHAU ROAD (ROUTE 5860) —

1) KAPAA

Right lane closure on Kawaihau Road (Route 5860) in both directions near mile marker 0.0, Kawaihau Road and Kuhio Highway, on Monday, Oct. 26, through Friday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., for landscape maintenance.