SVHI PRP Therapy Announces New Post on PRP for Hair Loss Options for Foster City, San Mateo, and Burlingame Clients
SVHI PRP Therapy, a professional hair restoration clinic, offers PRP for hair loss to Bay Area clients. The company is announcing new posts to its blog.
Platelet rich plasma is an exciting treatment for hair loss, especially in women. SHVI PRP Therapy, serving the Bay Area with alternative hair loss treatments based on PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma) at https://svhi-prp.com/, is proud to announce a new post on Foster City and nearby communities. The post explains that the company's convenient location makes it easy for residents of not only Foster City but also San Mateo, Belmont, and Burlingame.
— Miguel Canales
"Platelet rich plasma is an exciting treatment for hair loss, especially in women," explained Miguel Canales, surgeon, and founder of SVHI PRP therapy. "Our convenient Foster City location is highlighted in the new post which explains how easy it is for residents of nearby communities to drop in and have a treatment session. We're also open for introductory consultations on hair loss, including online appointments for the first evaluation."
Persons who would like to review the post can view it at https://svhi-prp.com/blog/2020/10/11/in-foster-city-we-provide-cutting-edge-technologies-for-hair-loss/. Ideal patients for PRP for hair loss are those with thinning hair as opposed to those with completely bald areas. The treatment takes approximately an hour, and subsequent sessions complete the process. The response to PRP is monitored with photographs, and additional treatments are provided every three months, depending upon the patient's response. It is thought that the use of PRP will increase the body’s response to wound healing and may actually stimulate the stem cells of newly transplanted hair follicles.
LOOKING GOOD ON THE SAN FRANCISCO PENINSULA
Here is background on this release. Peninsula residents tend to be affluent but, like anyone, they can suffer from hair loss. Many females suffer from thinning hair, for instance, and may discover that PRP for hair loss is an ideal treatment for them. Others may need a surgical hair transplant. And still others may be interested in skin care options. Indeed, for that reason the company has a sister website at https://svaestheticderm.com/ which focuses on best-in-class skin care options such as ULtherapy https://svaestheticderm.com/ultherapy/. The reality is that a one-on-one consultation with Dr. Canales can address not only one's hair loss issues but also one's skin degradation problems. In this way, a total plan can be constructed and a Peninsula resident can achieve a more youthful, pleasant look.
ABOUT SVHI PRP THERAPY
SVHI PRP Therapy is a Bay Area company based in Foster City, California that offers PRP for hair loss to clients from San Francisco to San Mateo, Palo Alto to Redwood City, Redwood City to Burlingame and beyond. Clients who are suffering from hair loss and are seeking innovative therapy come to SVHI PRP Therapy to explore their options, including PRP therapy for hair loss. The company offers a no-obligation consultation on hair loss with Dr. Miguel Canales, a recognized specialist in the hair loss industry, including hair transplantation.
