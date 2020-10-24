DESPITE WINNING FINAL PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE, BIDEN MISSPEAKS ON ENERGY INDUSTRY
MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bruce Aitken and Nogsong Fonkem, the authors of a new book, TRADE CRASH: A Primer on Surviving and Thriving in Pandemics and Global Trade Disruption, commented on the final Presidential Election debate. Mr. Aitken said:
“In a notably civil debate, dominated by the excellent performance of Moderator Kristen Walker of NBC, both President Trump and former Vice President Biden helped themselves with a somber although lively debate. Post-debate polls had Biden wining by a margin of about 53% to 39%. However, Biden misspoke on his view of the potential demise of the US energy industry, which has already prompted attack ads in oil and gas producing states by the Trump Campaign.”
Fonkem added:
“Biden’s current 10%+ lead nationally is illusory. In the so-called Swing States, the polls are narrower and Biden’s unfortunate statement about transitioning away from the oil and gas industry is reminiscent of the similar statement Hillary Clinton made in the 2016 Presidential Campaign, about coal, which resulted in push-back against her.”
Fonkem commented further:
“in this the final stretch of the election campaigns, the core issues for the public are and will remain: (a) the Second Wave of COVID-19 and Trump’s perceived failure to competently deal with this Pandemic; (b) the growing perception that America is systemically racist, with attendant civil unrest; (c) the slow comeback of the Economy, which was decimated by COVID-19.”
Aitken stated:
“Trump seems nostalgic for his “outsider” role in the 2016 Presidential Campaign, when he hit a chord with middle class America with his “Make America Great Again” campaign. Trump particularly resonated with the so-called Middle Americans who had not had an increase in their living standards in decades. But what makes America Great is its facilitation of aspirations for a better life, not because it was white.”
“And the Pubic views him differently now: he must seek reelection based on his record. His greatest strength is the state of the US Economy pre-COVID. But the Pandemic changed everything and the public seems to feel that he squandered his work on the economy by mishandling COVID-19, including now.”
Trade Crash has received rave reviews from readers, achieving the top rating of 5* on Amazon. One such reader described the book as: “a timely, towering achievement.”
Another reviewer stated:
“This book gives excerpts of the chapters, which detail the history of trade wars, modern-day disputes, and how to survive and thrive during trade wars. My favorite was the prediction of the 2020 election. That was interesting, hilarious, and well worth the money right there.”
Minister Chulsu Kim, former WTO Deputy Director, has commented favorably on the book, stating that it is “an important new book on international trade.”
He stated further that:
“Trade Crash is a timely publication by two experienced trade practitioners at a time when international trade is facing unprecedented disruption and challenges. It should be helpful to international businessmen who are trying to cope with how to cope with this. . I also think the book can serve as a guide to those who are trying to understand the global economy in general and international trade in particular.”
Among the topics focused on in the book are the following:
• the failure of globalization and what can be done about it;
• the disruptions to the global supply chain caused by the aggressive and impulsive Trump trade policies;
• the fractures to that system caused by the CV-19 global economic slowdown;
• the shift caused by CV-19 from a horizontal towards a vertical trading system;
• the North-South divide in Europe's response to CV-19;
• whether or not flu shots should be cancelled this fall;
• whether or not doctors working on a CV-19 vaccine have a conflict of interest;
• How Biden's addition of Harris to his Presidential ticket will impact the election;
• Despite being behind in the polls, how Trump could win;
• How Biden could lose;
• an apocryphal depiction of the political resurrection of Trump; and
• why a Trade Crash disrupting the global supply chain is likely in 2021
TRADE CRASH is being published in hardcover by award-winning and internationally known London publisher Faber Publishing and its affiliate, Clink Street Publishing. It went on sale on Oct. 10, 2020. It is extremely timely as it focuses on, among other things, the likely impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic (“CV-19”) on the November, 2020 elections and on a likely Trade Crash of the global supply chain in 2021.
Written by Bruce Aitken and Ngosong Fonkem, Trade Crash is a multi-media Video Book (“BookVid”) with links to a short film and several interviews, plus directions to hours of zoom seminars on CV-19 and Trade hosted by WITA (D.C.) from March to July, 2020. It is an accessible Primer, written for the general public, with dozens of illustrations and charts. Also, it is written from a multi-cultural perspective, with 7 contributors whose backgrounds can be traced to 7 countries: Cameroon, China, France, India, Malaysia, South Korea and the United States.
To speak to the authors and/or to arrange interviews, contact beaitken@aitkenberlin.com or nfonkem23@gmail.com.
Bruce Aitken
Bruce Aitken
