Chief Justice Appoints Stephanie Char Fifth Circuit District Family Court Judge

HONOLULU – Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald today appointed Stephanie R.S. Char as District Family Court Judge of the Fifth Circuit.

Char has been with the Office of the Public Defender since 2003 and was named Supervising Deputy Public Defender in the Kauai office in 2017.

Char is graduate of the University of San Diego School of Law and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2003. She earned Bachelor of Arts degrees in Philosophy and Communication, as well a Master’s degree in Philosophy, from the University of Denver.

Char has been very active in the Kauai community and currently serves on the Mandatory Continuing Legal Education Board of Directors and is a member of the Kauai Criminal Defense Bar. She has also coached youth soccer and has been a member of the Kauai Economic Opportunity Advisory Board for Mediation Program.

The Chief Justice appoints District Court judges from a list of not less than six nominees submitted by the Judicial Selection Commission. If confirmed by the State Senate, Char will serve a term of six years.

 

