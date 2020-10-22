California High Court OKs Some Law Licenses without Bar Exam

The provisional licenses will be open to anyone who was eligible to sit for the California bar exam between Dec. 1, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2020. Applicants must have an offer of employment, or a commitment to volunteer with a law firm, legal services organization, corporate legal department, or government agency prior to applying.
