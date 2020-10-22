Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 627 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,907 in the last 365 days.

California High Court OKs Some Law Licenses without Bar Exam

The provisional licenses will be open to anyone who was eligible to sit for the California bar exam between Dec. 1, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2020. Applicants must have an offer of employment, or a commitment to volunteer with a law firm, legal services organization, corporate legal department, or government agency prior to applying.

You just read:

California High Court OKs Some Law Licenses without Bar Exam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.