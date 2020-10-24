Virtual public meeting Oct. 27 for proposed US-12 road diet in Coldwater

Contact:

Agency:

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is hosting a virtual public meeting to discuss a proposed road diet on US-12 in Coldwater, Branch County.

WHO: MDOT representatives Residents Business owners Community leaders Media

WHEN: 5 - 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020

WHERE: Click here to join the Microsoft Teams Virtual Public Meeting

To join by phone without using Internet, call 248-509-0316

Conference ID: 564 264 388#

Accommodations can be made of persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please send a request at least seven days prior to the event to:

Orlando T. Curry 425 W. Ottawa St. Lansing, MI 48909 Phone: 517-241-7462 Fax: 517-335-0945 TTY: 844-578-6563 CurryO@Michigan.gov

BACKGROUND: MDOT is planning a four-to-three-lane conversion, or "road diet," on US-12 from Willow Lane to Western Avenue. Construction is scheduled for 2023, and work includes roadway resurfacing, sidewalk work, drainage work, guardrail improvements, and bridge work. Attendees will be able to join the virtual meeting to hear more about the project plans, ask questions, and provide feedback.

Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from the project. Please submit public comment by Nov. 6, 2020. Provide your comments and questions using the online comment form, by mail, e-mail or phone to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section Van Wagoner Building 425 West Ottawa St. PO Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909

Copies of the meeting presentation will be available by mail or e-mail. Contact Monica Monsma at 517-335-4381 or MonsmaM@Michigan.gov to request a copy.