Company Announcement Date: October 23, 2020 FDA Publish Date: October 23, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Fish Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared wheat and milk Company Name: Orca Bay Foods, LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Gluten Free Battered Halibut

Orca Bay Foods of Seattle, WA is recalling 4,450 lb. (356 cases) of 10 oz. retail box Trader Joe's brand Gluten Free Battered Halibut SKU 00503822, because it contains undeclared wheat and milk allergens. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat and milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Product was sold in Trader Joe's stores in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

Trader Joe's brand Gluten Free Battered Halibut SKU 00503822 product is packed in 10 oz retail carton boxes, and the affected code 537312620 Best If Used By Nov 5, 2021 is located on box end.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing Wheat and Milk was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the allergens.

This recall is being undertaken with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have purchased are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-932-ORCA, Monday-Friday, 8 am-4:30 pm PST.