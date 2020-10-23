Professional Development Resources | Nebraska Department of Education

Classroom Instruction that Works with English Language Learners Book Study

English Language Learner KnowledgeBase. An online resource for supporting educational professionals in the administration of programs for EL students. Developed and maintained by the Mid-Continent Comprehensive Center.

Center on Instruction. Gateway to a collection of scientifically based research and information of K-12 instruction in reading, math, science, special education and English language learning. The center is one of the give content centers serving as resources for 16 regional U.S. Department of Education Comprehensive Centers.

Colorin Colorado! Leading website for teachers and parents of English Language learners. Numerous articles, resources and ideas to support ELLs at school and home.

CAL Immigrant and Refugee Integration Center for Applied Linguistics includes helpful resources to learn about refugee populations. It includes information about their cultural backgrounds that may be helpful when schools and districts have new refugee groups in their community. The website also has resources on welcoming refugees and resources to be used by refugees to explore their new communities.

IDRA: Intercultural Development Research Association IDRA is an independent, non-profit organization that advocates the right of every child to a quality education. For almost 30 years, IDRA has worked for excellence and equity in education in Texas and across the United States. IDRA conducts research and development activities; creates, implements and administers innovative education programs; and provides teacher, administrator, and parent training and technical assistance.

McREL: Mid-continent Research for Education and Learning McREL, located in Aurora, Colorado, is a private, nonprofit organization whose purpose is to improve education through applied research and development. McREL provides products and services, primarily for K-12 educators, to promote the best instructional practices in the classroom. Established in 1966, McREL maintains a staff of some 100 employees.

NABE: National Association for Bilingual Education NABE promotes educational excellence and equity through bilingual education.

NCELA: National Clearinghouse for English Language Acquisition The National Clearinghouse for English Language Acquisition and Language Instruction Educational Programs (formerly NCBE, the National Clearinghouse for Bilingual Education) is funded by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of English Language Acquisition to collect, analyze, and disseminate information relating to the effective education of linguistically and culturally diverse learners in the U.S. The National Clearinghouse provides information through its website and topical publications , and produces a weekly electronic news bulletin, Newsline and a monthly electronic magazine, Outlook.

OCR: Office for Civil Rights (U.S. Department of Education) The Office for Civil Rights enforces five Federal statutes that prohibit discrimination in education programs and activities that receive Federal financial assistance. Discrimination on the basis of race, color, and national origin is prohibited by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964; sex discrimination is prohibited by Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972; discrimination on the basis of disability is prohibited by Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973; and age discrimination is prohibited by the Age Discrimination Act of 1975. The Department of Justice also has delegated OCR responsibility for enforcing Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. The civil rights laws enforced by OCR extend to all state education agencies, elementary and secondary school systems, colleges and universities, vocational schools, proprietary schools, state vocational rehabilitation agencies, libraries, and museums that receive U.S. Department of Education funds. Such programs or activities may include, but are not limited to: admissions, recruitment, financial aid, academic programs, student treatment and services, counseling and guidance, discipline, classroom assignment, grading, vocational education, recreation, physical education, athletics, housing, and employment.

Office of English Language Acquisition, Language Enhancement, and Academic Achievement for Limited English Proficient Students OELA provides national leadership in promoting high quality education for the nation’s population of English language learners (ELLs). Traditionally, this population has been known as limited English proficient students (LEPs). OELA’s mission is to include various elements of school reform in programs designed to assist the language minority agenda. These include an emphasis on high academic standards, school accountability, professional development, family literacy, early reading, and partnerships between parents and the communities.

TESOL: Teachers of English to Speakers of Other Languages The international education association, Teachers of English to Speakers of Other Languages, Inc. (TESOL), headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, has more than 14,000 members. Its mission is to develop the expertise of its members and others involved in teaching English to speakers of other languages to help them foster effective communication in diverse settings while respecting individuals’ language rights. To this end, TESOL articulates and advances standards for professional preparation, continuing education, and student programs; links groups worldwide to enhance communication among language specialists; produces high-quality programs, services, and products; and promotes advocacy to further the profession

Ed.D. in TESOL and Bilingual Education Programs EdD programs offers a detailed guide to the EdD in TESOL: what it is, what to expect, and whether it’s worth it, professional insights, including job prospects and the career outlook for TESOL leaders, and a comprehensive directory of EdD programs in TESOL and bilingual education.

Understanding Language: Language, Literacy, and Learning in the Content Areas Website through Standard University Graduate School of Education aimed at understanding the role of language with new College and Career Standards. This site include resources, webinars, papers, and MOOCs focused on instruction for English Language Learners and their linguistic needs.

What Works Clearinghouse WWC Collects, screens, and identifies studies of effectiveness for educational interventions (programs, products, practices and policies).