Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3500 Block of Jay Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Monday, September 21, 2020, in the 3500 block of Jay Street, Northeast.

At approximately 6:08 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 29 year-old Cimerron Kennedy, of Northeast, DC.

On Friday, October 23, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) arrested 23 year-old Anthony Jones, of Oxon Hill, MD. He was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed. Jones has a prior arrest history that includes Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition and Possession of a Controlled Substance. At the time of the offense, Jones was under the supervision of the Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency for the District of Columbia.

This case remains under investigation.

