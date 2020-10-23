Project Updates for the Week of Oct. 26, 2020

TYLER – TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Oct. 26, 2020. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones. ----------------------------------------

Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance crews plan to conduct edge repair and structure extensions on FM 837 between FM 315 and SH 155 in Brushy Creek. Expect lane closure with flaggers directing traffic.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

Safety Improvement Project • Limits: US 287, etc., in Rusk, Anderson, Smith, and Henderson counties • Contractor: Stripe-A-Zone • Cost: $1.1 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021 The contractor is scheduled to continue road work on US 287. Expect lane closures and delays. The contract includes upgrading centerline and edge line rumble strips, and pavement markings.

County Road Off-System Bridge Project • Limits: Various locations in Anderson County • Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC • Cost: $1.5 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021 The contractor is scheduled to continue work on the bridges and roadway elements for CR 468 and CR 370. The Salt Works Rd. bridge is scheduled to open to thru traffic. Both CR 370 and CR 468 bridge are closed to thru traffic. The project is constructing bridges, and upgrading storm sewers, guardrails, base, pavement surfaces, and pavement markings.

SH 155 Pavement Repair and Overlay Project (Notice of Project Completion) • Limits: From 0.145 mile north of FM 315 south to 0.190 miles south of Loop 256 • Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD • Cost: $1.5 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020 This project is complete.

US 79 Super 2 Project • Limits: From 0.5 mile northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee County line • Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC • Cost: $14.4 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021 Work is ongoing on the shoulders and driveways, and to place drainage structures. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. Expect lane closures and delays. The project is widening for a Super 2, including sub-grade work, surface treatment, base and surface hot-mix asphalt, widening structures, bridge rail, metal beam guard fence, signage, and permanent striping.

US 287 Super 2 Project • Limits: From just north of FM 2419 south to 1.7 miles north of SH 294 in Elkhart • Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc. • Cost: $6.1 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020 The contractor is scheduled to perform cleanup operations. Expect lane closures and delays. The speed limit is 60 mph through portions of the project which includes base repairs, treated subgrade, surface asphalt, upgrading structures, signs, and pavement markings.

----------------------------------------

Cherokee County – Jacksonville/Rusk Maintenance crews plan to perform shoulder maintenance on FM 343 between US 69 and FM 851. Expect lane closures with traffic managed by flaggers and a pilot car. Also, contract dump trucks will haul material from various stockpiles to Loop 456 in Jacksonville.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

FM 235 Safety Widening • Limits: From SH 110 going east to FM 2274 • Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC • Cost: $3.5 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021 The contractor is installing drainage improvements and clearing the right-of-way. The project will widen the existing roadway and incorporate safety upgrades.

FM 241 Safety Widening • Limits: From US 69 southeast to SH 21 • Contractor: A. L. Helmcamp, Inc. • Cost: $5.5 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021 The contractor is scheduled to continue pavement widening operations. The project is widening the existing roadway and incorporating safety upgrades.

County Road Bridge Replacement Project • Limits: CR 2905 at Bowles Crk.; CR 2614 at Beans Crk.; CR 1504 at Turnpike Crk.; CR 3202 at Mills Crk. • Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC • Cost: $1.9 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020 CR 3202 at Mills Creek is closed to through traffic with the contractor scheduled to continue bridge construction. CR 1504 at Turnpike Creek is closed to through traffic. No work is scheduled on CR 2905 at Bowles Creek or CR 2614 at Beans Creek both of which are open to traffic. The project is replacing the existing bridges at each location with new structures.

SH 204 Super-2 Widening Project • Limits: From US 79 in Jacksonville southeast to SH 110 • Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC • Cost: $13.7 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021 Seal coat operations will begin throughout the project limits as the contractor continues the construction of the eastbound passing lanes. Expect daily lane closures on this project that is adding passing lanes and incorporating safety upgrades.

US 69 Sidewalks in Jacksonville • Limits: From Nacogdoches St. to Tena St. in Jacksonville • Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC • Cost: $507,099.00 • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020 No work is scheduled. The project is constructing sidewalks along US 69 in Jacksonville.

US 79 Widening Project • Limits: From the Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747 • Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc. • Cost: $8.2 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020 No work is scheduled. Expect delays when construction is in progress. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The road is being widened to add passing lanes.

US 79 Rehabilitation Project • Limits: From 0.16 mile east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge • Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC • Cost: $8.2 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020 Paving operations are planned utilizing daily lane closures. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph for this project to rebuild the roadway pavement and upgrade bridge rails.

FM 343 and FM 1861 Drainage Improvements (Notice of Project Completion) • Limits: From US 69 to 2.7 miles E of US 69; FM 316 E to Henderson/Van Zandt Co. line • Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC • Cost: $640,000.00 • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020 The project is complete.

----------------------------------------

Gregg County – Longview Maintenance crews on Monday plan to begin replacing a drainage pipe on FM 2207. The work is expected to take a few days to complete and will require closing the road to through traffic at North Cole Bottom Rd. FM 1252 to SH 135 on the north end (Gladewater) will also be closed to traffic. Flaggers will manage traffic.

Gregg County construction projects updates:

Various Guardrail Upgrade Projects (New Project) • Limits: Various locations in Gregg and Rusk counties • Contractor: Odum Services, Inc. • Cost: $415,605.00 • Anticipated Completion Date: November 2020 The project consists of replacing guardrail end treatments on SH 300, FM 2207, SH 349, FM 3053, FM 2012, US 259, Loop 571, FM 782, FM 2658, FM 2867, FM 348, and FM 225. Work will include replacing the existing guardrail and end treatments. Expect lane closures with flaggers directing traffic.

Various Landscape Projects • Limits: Spur 502/Judson Rd and Loop 281; median of SH 149 and US 259/Eastman Rd. • Contractor: Encino Landscape, Inc. • Cost: $298,628.00 • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020 Work continues in the right-of-way without traffic delays. The project includes improving landscape beds, irrigation systems, and retaining walls at Spur 502 and Loop 281 and SH 149 at US 259.

FM 3272 Restoration Project • Limits: From US 80 to FM 2275 in White Oak • Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, LTD • Cost: $3.1 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020 The contractor plans to lay asphalt in the mainlanes and perform striping operations. Expect lane closures and delays. Work includes pavement restoration - milling, repair, one-course surface treatment, hot mix overlay, a new sidewalk on the east side, new pedestrian crossing, and pavement markings.

FM 1844 Widening Project • Limits: From SH 300 (Gilmer Rd) to Spur 502 (Judson Road) • Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC • Cost: $2.6 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020 The contractor is addressing punch list items. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers managing traffic control. The project includes widening, placing hot mix asphalt, surface treatment, extending culverts, and applying striping.

----------------------------------------

Henderson County – Athens Maintenance crews plan to lay hot mix on FM 2752 between SH 19N and FM 1616. A second crew is scheduled to perform base repairs on SH 198 between SH 31 and FM 1214. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic. Henderson County construction projects updates:

FM 59 Safety Improvements Project • Limits: From BS19J in Athens going southwest to Loop 7 • Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD. • Cost: $1.7 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021 The contractor will continue roadway work on FM 59. Expect lane closures and delays. The contract consists of grading, asphalt concrete pavement base, base repair, one course surface treatment, concrete pavement surface and markings, metal beam guard fence, structures, signs.

Business 31 Traffic Signal Project (Notice of Project Completion) • Limits: At FM 1616 and Rocky Ridge in Athens • Contractor: Striping Technology, L.P. • Cost: $200,000.00 • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020 The project is complete.

US 175 Improvement Project • Limits: From Loop 7 to FM 804 • Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD • Cost: $12.1 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021 Work is ongoing on the westbound driveways. The contractor is also working on roadway and drainage on the eastbound lanes. The eastbound outside lane is closed. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. Watch for trucks entering and exiting the lane closure on this project to add shoulders and improve drainage.

SH 334 Bridge Project • Limits: From Knob Hill in Seven Points (one mile east of SH 274), east to Southland in Gun Barrel City (2.5 miles west of SH 198) • Contractor: Austin Bridge and Road Services, LP • Cost: $41.2 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020 Work continues for the new westbound bridges and roadway elements. Expect lane closures for deliveries and road repairs. The project will upgrade the road from two to four lanes and includes the construction of bridges, storm sewers, guardrails, base, pavement surfaces and markings.

----------------------------------------

Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance crews plan to conduct edge repair on US 84 between CR 3155 and FM 225. Expect lane closures with flaggers and pilot car providing traffic control.

Rusk County construction projects updates:

US 259 SB Reconstruction • Limits: From FM 1798 to US 84 • Contractor: Madden Construction Co., Inc. • Cost: $7.3 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020 The contractor is addressing punch list items. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers providing traffic control. The project is reconstructing the southbound roadway from FM 1798 to FM 315, and all lanes from FM 315 to just south of US 84. Work includes surface treatment, milling, hot mix overlay, guardrails, signs, and new pavement markings.

----------------------------------------

Smith County – Tyler Maintenance crews plan to continue edging operations on SH 110N between Loop 323 and FM 3271. A second crew will perform level up work on FM 15. Expect lane closures at both locations with traffic controlled by flaggers.

Smith County construction projects updates:

US 69 (Broadway Ave.) Resurfacing Project • Limits: From 4th St. to Loop 323 • Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc. • Cost: $2 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020 The contractor is scheduled to continue paving operations during night work slated from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday – Thursday, and on Sunday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of bridge rail, curb and gutter, and pavement resurfacing.

Old Sabine River Bottom WMA Park Road Culvert Replacement • Limits: At Old Sabine River • Contractor: Baker & Company Construction, LLC • Cost: $178,000 • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020 The contractor is scheduled to continue culvert replacement with the roadway closed to traffic. The project consists of culvert replacement and related items.

Sidewalks at Various Locations in Smith County • Limits: SH 64 in Tyler (Entrada Lane to Parkdale Drive); SH 110 in Troup (CR 2138 to FM 347); SH 135 in Troup (FM 13 to Tiger Drive) • Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC • Cost: $3.5 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021 The contractor is scheduled to continue sidewalk and driveway construction on SH 64 utilizing daily lane closures. The project will construct sidewalks along SH 64W in Tyler, SH 110W in Troup, and SH 135N in Troup.

I-20 Resurfacing Project • Limits: From FM 849 to 0.8 mile west of US 69 • Contractor: Texas Materials Group, Inc. • Cost: $3.2 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020 The contractor is scheduled to perform project cleanup. Work will be conducted from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. Expect lane closures. The work zone speed limit is 65 mph. The project consists of ramp improvements and frontage road construction.

FM 16, etc., Safety Improvements (New Project Location) • Limits: From SH 155 to US 271 • Contractor: Stateline Construction • Cost: $3.88 million • Anticipated Completion Date: December 2020 The contractor is working on drainage upgrades and driveways. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of culverts, safety end treatments, drainage upgrades, bridge rail upgrades, new metal beam guard fence, and driveway asphalt.

Loop 323 Resurfacing Project • Limits: From 0.1 mile west of SH 155, east to 0.8 miles east of US 69 in Tyler • Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc. • Cost: $5 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020 The contractor is scheduled to perform final project cleanup. Work hours are 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. Two eastbound lanes will be closed on Loop 323 in the paving area each night. The project consists of pavement resurfacing.

SH 135 Widening Project • Limits: From Arp to Troup • Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc. • Cost: $9 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021 The contractor is performing pavement rehab operations. Expect daily lane closures with a pilot car managing traffic control. The project is adding passing lanes, improving drainage structures, and pavement resurfacing.

I-20 Ramp Improvement Project • Limits: From US 69 to Jim Hogg Road • Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd. • Cost: $14.8 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021 The new entrance and exit ramps are open between US 69 and Jim Hogg Rd. The contractor will continue frontage road and ramp construction. The work zone speed limit is 65 mph. The project consists of ramp improvements and the construction of frontage roads.

US 69 Overpass at FM 346 • Limits: At FM 346 • Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd. • Cost: $16.7 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020 Paving operations are being conducted on US 69 with lane closures anticipated. Bridge construction is ongoing for a new US 69 bridge over FM 346. The speed limit is 60 mph.

FM 2493 Widening Project • Limits: From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint • Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC • Cost: $14.5 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021 Construction continues on the eastern half of the road. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph. The project is widening FM 2493 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.

----------------------------------------

Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance crews plan to continue mill and inlay operations on US 80 between Edgewood and Wills Point. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic.

District Seal Coat The contractor continues to place pavement markings on various seal coated roadways in Van Zandt and Anderson counties. Expect slow-moving traffic due to mobile operations.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

• I-20 Overlay Project • Limits: From SH 64 in Canton to FM 314 in Van • Contractor: Austin Bridge and Road Services, LP • Cost: $5.2 million • Anticipated Completion Date: December 2020 Crews will be installing guardrail in the eastbound and westbound directions, and pavement markings in the westbound lanes. Expect delays daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both EB and WB due to mobile operations. Westbound delays can be expected nightly between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. due to single lane closures. The project includes paving improvements in the WB lanes only from 1.6 miles east of FM 16 in Van to 0.4 miles west of FM 17 in Canton, and will have a work zone Speed Limit of 65 MPH. This project consists of pavement repair, planing, membrane underseal, permeable friction course (PFC) surface overlay, MBGF, and pavement markings.

CR 3605, etc. Bridge Replacement • Limits: CR 3605 at Giladon Creek; CR 3117 at Crooked Creek Tributary • Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc. • Cost: $1.07 million • Anticipated Completion Date: December 2020 Crews will be constructing bridge rail at CR 3605 and addressing punch list items at CR 3117. CR 3117 is open to traffic but CR 3605 remains closed at the bridge until project completion. The project consists of removing and replacing the bridge structure and approaches at both locations.

Safety Improvement Project • Limits: FM 47 and other roads in Van Zandt, Anderson, Henderson and Smith counties • Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC • Cost: $4.5 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2022 Driveway and drainage structure work are ongoing on FM 47. Expect lane closures and delays. Project work includes grading, structure work, guardrail replacement, and bridge rail upgrades.

CR 2318 Bridge Replacement • Limits: At Alligator Creek • Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC. • Cost: $550,000.00 • Anticipated Completion Date: November 2020 The bridge is open to traffic as crews work on punch list items and final cleanup activities. The project includes removing and replacing the bridge structure and approaches.

US 80 Safety Improvements • Limits: From the Kaufman County line east to SH 19 • Contractor: Baker & Company Construction, LLC • Cost: $2.54 million • Anticipated Completion Date: December 2020 Crews will be removing and replacing driveway structures in the Edgewood area. Expect daily westbound outside lane closures managed with channelizing devices. The project consists of improving drainage, culverts, and upgrading guardrails for safety.

SH 64 Widening Project • Limits: From FM 16 to FM 858 • Contractor: Big Creek Construction • Cost: $9.6 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020 Expect lane closures as cleanup operations continue. The project includes grading, structure work, striping, sign upgrades, and widening with shoulders and passing lanes in each direction.

FM 1652 Rehab Project • Limits: From FM 17 to FM 1255 • Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC • Cost: $4.5 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020 Punch list items are being addressed. No lane closures are anticipated. The project consists of roadway rehabilitation, widening, and extending and improving drainage structures for safety.

----------------------------------------

Wood County – Mineola Maintenance crews plan to perform base repairs at various locations on US 69 between Mineola and Alba. Expect lane closures with flaggers handling traffic.

Wood County construction projects updates:

FM 14 Mill & Inlay • Limits: From FM 1795 (Hawkins) south for 4.3 miles to FM 2015 • Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc. • Cost: $4.3 million • Anticipated Completion Date: January 2021 Crews will be installing metal beam guard fence north of US 80. Expect delays due to daily closures of the southbound outside lane. The project includes pavement repair, planing, Superpave base, membrane underseal, Superpave surface, metal beam guard fence, and pavement markings.

CR 4870 Bridge Replacement • Limits: At Lake Winnsboro • Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC. • Cost: $1.33 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020 The project is almost complete with crews addressing punch list items. The road is closed at the bridge. The project consists of removing and replacing the bridge structure and approaches.

SH 182, etc., Safety Treating Project • Limits: Various roadways with current work on FM 182 from FM 17 to SH 154 • Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC • Cost: $1.2 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020 Crews will continue to widen structures and install safety features on FM 1805. Expect minor delays due to periodic single-lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The project consists of extending and improving drainage structures for safety.

----------------------------------------

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract • Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties • Contractor: Firemen Excavation Routine maintenance activities are ongoing on I-20 with moving operations throughout the week. • Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Inside Lanes: Thursday through all counties • Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Outside Lanes: Monday - Wednesday in all counties • Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Frontage Roads/Ramps: Friday in all counties • Litter Removal: In Gregg County • Guardrail/Sign Repair: Emergency repairs due to vehicle crashes in the three counties • Striping: In Gregg and Smith counties