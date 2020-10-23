Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 619 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,898 in the last 365 days.

Westbound Route 1001 West 7th Avenue Utility Work Begins Sunday in Tarentum

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line installation work on West 7th Avenue (Route 1001) in Tarentum Borough, Allegheny County will begin Sunday, October 25 weather permitting.

Crews from the M. O’Herron Company will conduct gas line installation work on West 7th Avenue at the intersection with Mill Street. The work will occur from 9 p.m. Sunday night continuously through 6 a.m. Friday, October 30 necessitating a westbound West 7th Avenue detour.

Posted Detour

Westbound East 7th Avenue

  • Take Route 366 (Ross Street) across the Tarentum Bridge

  • Bear right toward New Kensington (Route 366)

  • Follow 366 (Stevenson Boulevard) southbound

  • Turn right onto Second Street

  • Second Street becomes Industrial Boulevard

  • Turn left onto Ninth Street and cross the New Kensington (C.L. Schmitt Bridge)

  • End detour

Eastbound West 7th Avenue will remain open to traffic.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact James Barnett IV at 724-444-3255.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

You just read:

Westbound Route 1001 West 7th Avenue Utility Work Begins Sunday in Tarentum

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.