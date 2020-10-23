Westbound Route 1001 West 7th Avenue Utility Work Begins Sunday in Tarentum

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line installation work on West 7th Avenue (Route 1001) in Tarentum Borough, Allegheny County will begin Sunday, October 25 weather permitting.

Crews from the M. O’Herron Company will conduct gas line installation work on West 7th Avenue at the intersection with Mill Street. The work will occur from 9 p.m. Sunday night continuously through 6 a.m. Friday, October 30 necessitating a westbound West 7th Avenue detour.

Posted Detour

Westbound East 7th Avenue

Take Route 366 (Ross Street) across the Tarentum Bridge

Bear right toward New Kensington (Route 366)

Follow 366 (Stevenson Boulevard) southbound

Turn right onto Second Street

Second Street becomes Industrial Boulevard

Turn left onto Ninth Street and cross the New Kensington (C.L. Schmitt Bridge)

End detour

Eastbound West 7th Avenue will remain open to traffic.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact James Barnett IV at 724-444-3255 .

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #