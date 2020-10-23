Fort Duquesne Bridge Lane Restriction Saturday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane restriction on the Fort Duquesne Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday, October 24 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on the lower deck of the Fort Duquesne Bridge from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. No restrictions will occur on the upper deck. PennDOT crews will conduct minor girder repair work.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

