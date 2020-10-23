October 23, 2020

CONTACT: Lora Rakowski, 443-797-9883 Lora.rakowski@maryland.gov

MARYLAND BOARD OF EDUCATION HOSTS VIRTUAL MEETINGS, MONDAY, OCTOBER 26 AND TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27

Athletics, Recovery Plan, Reopening Plans on Agenda

BALTIMORE, MD – On Monday, October 26 and Tuesday, October 27, 2020, the Maryland State Board of Education (Board) will meet virtually.

On both days, Board members and presenters will participate in the virtual meeting, and members of the public will be able to hear the audio and see presentations in real time via live stream. Access to livestreams (one on YouTube and the other on the Maryland State Department of Education website), agendas, and meeting materials can be accessed at the links below:

On Monday October 26, 2020, the meeting will begin at 11 a.m., and materials are available at: http://www.marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2020/2020-10-26.aspx

On Tuesday, October 27, 2020, the meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m., and materials are available at: http://www.marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2020/2020-10-27.aspx

On Monday, the Board will discuss several agenda items including reopening plans, the Interscholastic Athletics Second Semester Competition Season, and the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act. State Superintendent of Schools Karen B. Salmon, Ph.D. will issue a call to action for the return to in-person instruction and address health guidance and metrics within schools.

On Tuesday, the Board will hear public comment, then discuss budget adjustments and candidates for the 2020-21 Incentive Program for Certification by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards. It will then review additional agenda items including school year 2020-21 priorities, ESSA (Every Student Succeeds Act), the Maryland Report Card, and Assessments.

Additionally, at the meeting on Tuesday, members of the public will have the opportunity to call in using the Cisco application WebEx and speak live during the usual three-minute time allotments offered for public comment. The public comments will be conducted via phone only, and require the participant to dial into the meeting, use a passcode, then wait until called on for comment by the board president. Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker and monitored by staff. There is a limit of 10 speakers, and pre-registration is required by 3 p.m. on Monday, October 26 by calling the Office of the State Board of Education at 410-767-0467 and leaving a message, or by emailing your request to stateboard.msde@maryland.gov. Registration opens one week prior to the Board meeting date and is first come, first served.

More details regarding the new procedure for public comment are available online: http://marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Documents/PublicCommentGuidelinesVirtualMeeting.pdf.

