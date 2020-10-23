GREEN PINES MEDIA RELEASES FIRST COMPILATION ALBUM “SOCIAL INNOVATION VOL. 1” FOR TRANSITION AGED YOUTH

Green Pines Media Presents: Social Innovation Vol. 1 Green Pines Media "Doing Social Work Different", available on Amazon Prime. Green Pines Media

Deena Saunders-Green is “Doing Social Work Different”

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHO: Star of Amazon Prime Mini-Documentary “Doing Social Work Different,” Deena Saunders-Green, releases compilation album for transition-aged youth through her for-profit benefit corporation Green Pines media featuring Nakai Love, Nigel Roman, Adreanna Sunsh7ne, Anthony Gray, Mikol & visual artist Jameah.

Nakai Love: Nakai is a soul and R&B singer-songwriter from a small city near Compton CA, called Lynwood. She always knew that music, performance, poetry, and dance were apart of her future. “I have refined my music into heartfelt songs, with a voice that pierces the soul while the lyrics open your heart.”

Nigel Roman: He is a Joshua Tree, California native, a singer-songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist whose music combines the ingredients of traditional jazz, acoustic-driven folk, and 80s era power ballad vocals. His music offers us a look into our own turmoil and inspires forgiveness.

Adreanna Sunsh7ne: She is a 24-year-old singer-songwriter, visual artist, fashionista, and all-around creator. The Paramount, California native has been creating art since she could walk and talk. “My art is abstract and eclectic.”

Mikol: He is a writer, composer, rapper, and father from Southern, California. He represents the Black and Latino culture to build bridges, tell his story, and most importantly to amplify other’s stories. His authenticity, diverse sound, and lyrical depth make Mikol an act worth listening to.

C’Mar The Producer: He is a 27-year-old music producer, songwriter, and father. He started making music in middle school and dancing in his after-school program with laptops and midi keys. He has teamed up with Anthony Gray, a recording artist. “Music is an outlet for me to be able to voice my emotions”.

Anthony Gray Jr: He is the other half of C’Mar The Producer’s duo and a native of Compton, California. The songwriter and recording artist is currently making a difference in his neighborhood through a movement he calls “soul conscious”. His genre is hip-hop driven message infused lyrics.

Jameah Palmer: She is a 21-years-old visual artist from Memphis, Tennessee, and raised in California. She been an artist, painting, drawing, and singing for a little over 10 years. Recently she has found her style of art. “It's a cartoonish type of street art which can also come off as trippy at times.”

WHAT: Green Pines Media is a for-profit benefit corporation that monetizes exceptional art and music for artists who have “aged-out” of foster care, children’s mental health services, and the juvenile justice system. Their goal is to eliminate “I never had a chance.” from the vocabulary of Transition-Aged Youth artists between the ages of 18 & 30.

WHERE: International

WHEN: October 23, 2020



Connect with Green Pines Media

INSTAGRAM: greenpinesmedia

TWITTER: @greenpinesmedia

WEBSITE: Greenpinesmedia.com

MINI DOCUMENTARY: Doing Social Work Different on Amazon Prime

APPLE MUSIC: Green Pines Media Presents Social Innovation Vol. 1



For interview and speaking requests, contact Rosa Veleno of MegaEntivision at rosa@megaentivision.com or (310) 910-1864.



###